Netherlands Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Scott Edwards’ Side Smell Super Eight Chance

Netherlands vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 21 clash between Netherlands and USA at the MA Chidambaram Stadiumin in Chennai

Netherlands Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Scott Edwards’ Side Smell Super Eight Chance
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards and Netherlands' Bas de Leede celebrate the win over Namibia during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Netherlands vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The Netherlands and USA are set to lock horns in Match 21 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, with both teams eager to boost their Super Eight hopes. The Netherlands come into the game on the back of a solid victory over Namibia, showing depth in batting and bowling and sitting comfortably in Group A with valuable points already on the board. By contrast, the United States have endured a difficult tournament so far, with consecutive losses to India and Pakistan, and will now need a win to keep their progression chances alive. History also favours the Dutch, as the USA have never beaten the Netherlands in men’s T20Is across three past meetings, adding extra pressure on the visitors to overturn the odds in this do-or-die encounter.
Netherlands vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 21 between Netherlands and the USA will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the actions begin at 7:00.

Netherlands vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of Netherlands vs USA in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Dutch arrive with momentum and a chance to strengthen their qualification push, while Monank Patel’s men are fighting to keep their campaign alive.

