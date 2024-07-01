Monank Patel is an Indian-born American cricketer and the captain of the United States national cricket team. He has played for the United States since 2018 as a right-handed top-order batsman and wicket-keeper. He played for Gujarat at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels. He received a green card in 2010 and moved to the United States permanently.

In August 2018, he was named in the United States squad for the 2018-19 ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier tournament in Morrisville, North Carolina.

In October 2018, he was named in the United States squad for the 2018-19 Regional Super50 Tournament in the West Indies. He made his List A debut for the United States against Combined Campuses and Colleges on October 6, 2018. Later in the same month, he was named in the United States squad for the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament in Oman.

In February 2019, he was named to the United States Twenty20 International squad for their series against the United Arab Emirates.

In April 2019, he was named in the United States cricket team’s squad for the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division two tournament in Namibia.

In June 2019, he was named in the 30-man training squad for the 2019-20 Regional Super50 tournament. In August 2021, he was named in the United States squad for the Regional Finals of the 2018-19 ICC T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament.

In October 2021, Patel was named as the Captain of the American Squad for the 2021 ICC men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament in Antigua.

In May 2024, Monank was named the captain of the American squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament.