NAM Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Namibia will meet the United States in the 25th ODI cricket match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 in Windhoek on Monday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the NAM Vs USA match

usa captain monank patel x usa cricket
United States captain Monank Patel. Photo: X | USA Cricket
info_icon

Namibia will face the United States in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday. The United Arab Emirates is the third team in the series set to be played in Namibia. (More Cricket News)

Canada, Oman and Nepal are also participating in a tri-series which is also a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27. The matches of that tri-series will be played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Ontario.

The Monank Patel-led United States are fifth on the points table with two wins in four matches. Namibia are just above them in fourth place with four wins in eight matches played in the tournament so far. The Netherlands are leading the table with 12 points.

Gerhard Erasmus will be leading the African side. Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and JJ Smit are some experienced players in the squad who will play a vital role in their performance.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Namibia Vs United States Full Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Shaun Fouche, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Lohandre Louwrens, Junior Kariata

United States: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad

Live Streaming details of Namibia Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, Match 25

When is Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

The Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be played on September 16, Monday at 01:00 pm IST at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Where to watch Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

The Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

