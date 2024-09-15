Namibia will face the United States in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday. The United Arab Emirates is the third team in the series set to be played in Namibia. (More Cricket News)
The Monank Patel-led United States are fifth on the points table with two wins in four matches. Namibia are just above them in fourth place with four wins in eight matches played in the tournament so far. The Netherlands are leading the table with 12 points.
Gerhard Erasmus will be leading the African side. Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and JJ Smit are some experienced players in the squad who will play a vital role in their performance.
Namibia Vs United States Full Squads:
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze, Shaun Fouche, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Malan Kruger, Jack Brassell, Lohandre Louwrens, Junior Kariata
United States: Monank Patel (Captain), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Milind Kumar, Nosthusha Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Smit Patel, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Yasir Mohammad
Live Streaming details of Namibia Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, Match 25
When is Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be played on September 16, Monday at 01:00 pm IST at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
Where to watch Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The Namibia Vs United States, Match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.