Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch

Saint Lucia Kings face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their next CPL 2024 match on Monday at Gros Islet in St Lucia. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the SLK Vs ABF match

saint lucia kings X
Saint Lucia Kings openers Faf du Plessis (L) and Johnson Charles in CPL 2024. Photo: X | Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings will clash with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 17th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Saint Lucia Kings are currently in fourth place on the points table with three wins in five matches. On the other hand, Chris Green-led Falcons are fifth on the table with only two wins in seven matches. Barbados Royals are at the top of the table.

Saint Lucia won their last match by five wickets against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Friday. Captain Faf Du Plessis (62) and Johnson Charles (74) added 115 runs for the first wicket while chasing a target of 174 runs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost their last CPL 2024 match against Barbados Royals in a rain-affected contest. The Falcons batted first and set a 177-run target thanks to the half-centuries of Justin Greaves and Sam Billings. The Royals were 127/3 after 14.3 overs when rain interrupted the play. The Royals were declared the winners by using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Guyana Amazon Warriors with the trophy of Caribbean Premier League 2023. - X | Amazon Warriors
Caribbean Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squads

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Sam Billings(w), Fabian Allen, Chris Green(c), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Jahmar Hamilton, Hassan Khan, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman

Live streaming details of Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024, 17th Match

When is Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match

The Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 16, Monday at 4:30 am IST at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Where to watch Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

