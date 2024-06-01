Johnson Charles is a St Lucian international cricketer representing the West Indies. As a wicket-keeper-batsman, Charles made his One-Day International debut against Australia in March 2012. His Twenty20 International (T20I) debut came earlier, against England in September 2011. Charles is notable for being the second cricketer from St Lucia to play for the West Indies, following Darren Sammy, who captained the team during Charles' international debut.

Charles began his domestic career in January 2008, playing for Saint Lucia in the Stanford Twenty20 tournament. He opened the batting with Keddy Lesporis, scoring 2 and 21 in the only matches he played in the competition. Later that year, he debuted for the Windward Islands in the West Indies Board Cup, the regional one-day tournament. Despite these early appearances, his performances did not secure a regular place in the team's one-day side, and he did not play List A or Twenty20 cricket in 2009. However, Charles made his first-class debut in January 2009 and played eight matches for the Windward Islands in the Regional Four-Day Competition, scoring 292 runs, including one half-century.

In the 2010/11 season, Charles returned to the List Aside for the West Indies Board Cup and played his first Twenty20 match for the Windward Islands. During the Caribbean T20, he opened the batting with Devon Smith and scored his first half-century in the format despite being dropped three times and nearly run out.

Charles was named in Cricinfo's best XI of the 2016 Caribbean Premier League. On 3 June 2018, he was selected to play for the Toronto Nationals in the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament. In November 2019, he was picked to play for the Sylhet Thunder in the Bangladesh Premier League. In July 2020, he joined the Barbados Tridents squad for the Caribbean Premier League. Later, he replaced Ravi Bopara in the Jaffna Stallions squad for the inaugural Lanka Premier League season. On 16 December 2020, Charles scored 26 runs with six fours from 15 balls to help the Stallions win the 2020 LPL title. He was named in Cricinfo's team of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League.

Charles' international career began when he was selected in the West Indies squad for the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. He opened the batting with Chris Gayle in the tournament's third match and built a century partnership with him, scoring 84 runs to help his team win against England. This performance was his highest score in first-class, List A, or Twenty20 cricket. Despite this success, Charles was dropped from the West Indies squad for the subsequent five-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

In the 2012–13 tour of Australia, Charles scored his maiden ODI century, making 100 runs with eight fours and a six in the 5th ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Charles was also a part of the West Indies team that won the 2016 T20 World Cup.

On 26 March 2023, in the second T20I against South Africa, Charles scored his maiden century in T20I cricket, making 118 runs off 46 balls. His century came off just 39 balls, making it the fastest T20I century by a West Indian cricketer and the joint second-fastest T20I century of all time. Charles was named the man of the series as the West Indies defeated South Africa by a 2-1 margin.

In recognition of his contributions to cricket, a stand at the Darren Sammy Stadium was renamed in Johnson Charles' honour.