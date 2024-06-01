  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. johnson charles
images

Name: Johnson Charles

Born: 14 January 1989

Johnson Charles is a St Lucian international cricketer representing the West Indies. As a wicket-keeper-batsman, Charles made his One-Day International debut against Australia in March 2012. His Twenty20 International (T20I) debut came earlier, against England in September 2011. Charles is notable for being the second cricketer from St Lucia to play for the West Indies, following Darren Sammy, who captained the team during Charles' international debut.

Charles began his domestic career in January 2008, playing for Saint Lucia in the Stanford Twenty20 tournament. He opened the batting with Keddy Lesporis, scoring 2 and 21 in the only matches he played in the competition. Later that year, he debuted for the Windward Islands in the West Indies Board Cup, the regional one-day tournament. Despite these early appearances, his performances did not secure a regular place in the team's one-day side, and he did not play List A or Twenty20 cricket in 2009. However, Charles made his first-class debut in January 2009 and played eight matches for the Windward Islands in the Regional Four-Day Competition, scoring 292 runs, including one half-century.

In the 2010/11 season, Charles returned to the List Aside for the West Indies Board Cup and played his first Twenty20 match for the Windward Islands. During the Caribbean T20, he opened the batting with Devon Smith and scored his first half-century in the format despite being dropped three times and nearly run out.

Charles was named in Cricinfo's best XI of the 2016 Caribbean Premier League. On 3 June 2018, he was selected to play for the Toronto Nationals in the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament. In November 2019, he was picked to play for the Sylhet Thunder in the Bangladesh Premier League. In July 2020, he joined the Barbados Tridents squad for the Caribbean Premier League. Later, he replaced Ravi Bopara in the Jaffna Stallions squad for the inaugural Lanka Premier League season. On 16 December 2020, Charles scored 26 runs with six fours from 15 balls to help the Stallions win the 2020 LPL title. He was named in Cricinfo's team of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League.

Charles' international career began when he was selected in the West Indies squad for the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. He opened the batting with Chris Gayle in the tournament's third match and built a century partnership with him, scoring 84 runs to help his team win against England. This performance was his highest score in first-class, List A, or Twenty20 cricket. Despite this success, Charles was dropped from the West Indies squad for the subsequent five-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

In the 2012–13 tour of Australia, Charles scored his maiden ODI century, making 100 runs with eight fours and a six in the 5th ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Charles was also a part of the West Indies team that won the 2016 T20 World Cup.

On 26 March 2023, in the second T20I against South Africa, Charles scored his maiden century in T20I cricket, making 118 runs off 46 balls. His century came off just 39 balls, making it the fastest T20I century by a West Indian cricketer and the joint second-fastest T20I century of all time. Charles was named the man of the series as the West Indies defeated South Africa by a 2-1 margin.

In recognition of his contributions to cricket, a stand at the Darren Sammy Stadium was renamed in Johnson Charles' honour.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18