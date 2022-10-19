Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies Beat Zimbabwe By 31 Runs To Keep Super 12 Hopes Alive

In a must-win game, West Indies posted 153/7 after opting to bat first at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. In reply, Zimbabwe were all out for 122 in 18.2 overs, thanks to Alzarri Joseph’s 4/16.

Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell added 49 runs off 35 balls against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup.
Akeal Hosein and Rovman Powell added 49 runs off 35 balls against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup. ICC

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 6:56 pm

West Indies kept alive their hopes of reaching the Super 12 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a comfortable 31-run win over Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday.

Scorecard | Cricket News

Described as a must-win game by skipper Nicholas Pooran after their shock defeat to Scotland, West Indies posted 153 for seven after opting to bat first at the Bellerive Oval.

The total proved to be enough as the West Indies packed off Zimbabwe for 122 in 18.2 overs, with pacer Alzarri Joseph picking for four wickets for 16 runs in his full quota of four overs. The seasoned Jason Holder also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 12 runs in 3.2 overs.

Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for the West Indies with a knock of 45 in 36 balls. Charles came into the line-up in place of Brandon King, who is unwell. There were useful contributions from Rovman Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23 not out).

Sikandar Raza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, finishing with figures of 3/19 in four overs. In their chase, Zimbabwe were off to a flyer but lost their way after scoring 55 runs in the six powerplay overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Following the West Indies' victory, Group B has become wide open, with all four teams currently on two points each.

