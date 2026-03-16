ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Jacob Bethell - See The Best Batting Photos From The Tournament

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, concluded on March 8 with India successfully defending their title. In a dominant final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first three-time champions and the first team to win the trophy on home soil. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for his historic run, including a record-breaking 89 in the final. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finished as the leading run-scorer with 383 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah topped the bowling charts with 14 wickets. See some of the best batting photos from the tournament. 

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Best Batting action from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya loses his grip on the bat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Gian-Piero Meade
Italy's Gian-Piero Meade plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Italy and West Indies, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Muhammad Arfan
UAE's Muhammad Arfan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Alishan Sharafu
United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Best Batting action from the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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