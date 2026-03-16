ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Jacob Bethell - See The Best Batting Photos From The Tournament
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, concluded on March 8 with India successfully defending their title. In a dominant final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first three-time champions and the first team to win the trophy on home soil. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for his historic run, including a record-breaking 89 in the final. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan finished as the leading run-scorer with 383 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah topped the bowling charts with 14 wickets. See some of the best batting photos from the tournament.
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