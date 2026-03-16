ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From Hardik Pandya To Jacob Bethell - See The Best Batting Photos From The Tournament

India's Hardik Pandya loses his grip on the bat during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/9 England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





2/9 Italy's Gian-Piero Meade plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Italy and West Indies, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





3/9 UAE's Muhammad Arfan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali





4/9 New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary





5/9 Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia





6/9 United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar





7/9 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/9 India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade





9/9 India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up cricket match between India and South Africa, at the DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade





