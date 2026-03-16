Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Final Medal Tally: China Tops, Russia Third – See Full Standings

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics concluded after ten days of competition, with China topping the medal table with 44 medals, followed by the United States and Russia, while host Italy recorded its best-ever performance. Check full medal tally here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Final Medal Tally – See Full Standings
China players celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the end of the ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics concluded after ten days of competition, featuring 611 athletes from 55 nations across 79 medal events in six sports

  • China topped the medal table with 44 medals, followed by the United States and Russia

  • Host nation Italy recorded its best-ever Winter Paralympic performance, winning 16 medals with strong home support

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics concluded on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on ten days of competition with the closing ceremony at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Held from March 6 to 15, the event featured more than 600 athletes from 55 nations competing across 79 medal events in six sports, para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboard and wheelchair curling.

China finished atop the medal table with a dominant haul of 44 medals, including 15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze, continuing their strong run in Winter Paralympic sport.

United States secured second place with 24 medals (13 gold, five silver and six bronze), highlighted by their fifth consecutive gold medal in para ice hockey after defeating Canada 6-2 in the final.

Russia returned to the Winter Paralympics under its national flag for the first time since 2014 and finished third with eight gold medals, while host nation Italy also enjoyed a historic campaign, surpassing its previous best tally of 13 medals from the 1994 Winter Paralympics to finish with 16 medals, seven gold, seven silver and two bronze.

Related Content
FILE - President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not pictured, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not pictured, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris. - (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Guide: Live Streaming, Key Talking Points, Athletes To Watch
China's Eileen Gu holds her gold medal alongside her two silver medals after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. - (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Milano Cortina 2026 Final Medal Tally: Norway Claims Top Spot At Winter Olympics – See Full Standings
Silver medalist Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, from left, gold medalist Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, of Norway, and bronze medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet, of France, pose for photos during a victory ceremony for the men's 15-kilometer mass start biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Milano Cortina 2026: Norway Breaks Winter Olympic Gold Medal Record With Dale‑Skjevdal’s Flawless Run
China's Eileen Gu takes photos with attendees after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Milano Cortina 2026: US-Born Olympian Eileen Gu Reveals Assault, Death Threats After Choosing China
Related Content

The Games also saw several nations make their Winter Paralympic debut, including El Salvador, Haiti, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Portugal. The closing ceremony took place at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium under the theme “Italian Souvenir,” celebrating the athletes, volunteers and organisers who shaped the Games.

Andrew Parsons officially declared the Games closed, with the Paralympic flag handed over to the hosts of the 2030 Winter Paralympics in the French Alps.

Winter Paralympics 2026 Medal Tally - Top 5

NOCGoldSilverBronzeTotal
China15131644
United States135624
Russia81312
Italy77216
Austria72413

Winter Paralympics 2026 Final Medal Tally

Winter Paralympics 2026 - Check Full Medal Tally Here

The Milan-Cortina edition also marked the 50th anniversary of the inaugural Winter Paralympics held in 1976 and the first time Italy hosted the event since the 2006 Winter Paralympics.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  3. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  5. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  2. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz