Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Final Medal Tally: China Tops, Russia Third – See Full Standings

China players celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the end of the ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

China players celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal at the end of the ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)