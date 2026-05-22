China Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Final: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match

China and Japan meet in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 final at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium, Jeddah, on Friday
Japan, four-time champions, reached the final unbeaten; China, two-time winners, recovered from two opening defeats
Find out when and where to watch the China vs Japan U-17 match live on TV and online
Continental heavyweights Japan and China will rekindle their rivalry in the final of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22.
Japan, the tournament’s most successful team with four titles, will face a worthy challenger in two-time winners China. Japan blitzed to the final with a 100% record in the tournament, finishing top of Group B with three wins from three matches. The Samurai Blue booked their place in Friday’s showpiece event with a nervy penalty win over defending champions Uzbekistan.
China’s campaign has been much less smooth. They began their campaign with back-to-back losses, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan. Still, a 2-0 win against Qatar in the third match lifted them to second place. China have since been flawless, beating hosts Saudi Arabia and Australia en route to the final – their first in 22 years.
China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final being played?
The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will be played on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final live online?
The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website, and the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.
Where to watch the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final live on TV?
The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.