China Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Final: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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China vs Japan Live Streaming, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Know all about today’s match, including preview, live streaming details, and more

China vs Japan live streaming AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 final preview
Head coaches of the Japan and China U-17 football teams ahead of their AFC U-17 Asian Cup final on May 22, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/afcasiancup

  • China and Japan meet in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 final at King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium, Jeddah, on Friday

  • Japan, four-time champions, reached the final unbeaten; China, two-time winners, recovered from two opening defeats

  • Find out when and where to watch the China vs Japan U-17 match live on TV and online

Continental heavyweights Japan and China will rekindle their rivalry in the final of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 22.

Japan, the tournament’s most successful team with four titles, will face a worthy challenger in two-time winners China. Japan blitzed to the final with a 100% record in the tournament, finishing top of Group B with three wins from three matches. The Samurai Blue booked their place in Friday’s showpiece event with a nervy penalty win over defending champions Uzbekistan.

China’s campaign has been much less smooth. They began their campaign with back-to-back losses, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan. Still, a 2-0 win against Qatar in the third match lifted them to second place. China have since been flawless, beating hosts Saudi Arabia and Australia en route to the final – their first in 22 years.

China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final being played?

A

The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will be played on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Hall Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

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Indian players sing the national anthem ahead of their AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup quarter-final match against China in Suzhou. - Photo: X/AIFF
Indian players and support staff at a training session ahead of their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against China. - AIFF
India Women's U-17 Team ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup clash against Japan - | Photo: AIFF
Japan footballers in action during AFC U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. - AFC
Q

Where to watch the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final live online?

A

The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website, and the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.

Q

Where to watch the China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final live on TV?

A

The China vs Japan, AFC U-17 Asian Cup final will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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