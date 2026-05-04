India Vs Japan Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

After a 0-2 loss to Australia in their opening fixture, India faces a daunting challenge in their second AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup group match against powerhouse Japan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Women's U17 Team ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup clash against Japan. Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Japan in their second match of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

  • They lost their last match against Australia 0-2

  • India is under pressure to improve their goal difference

India’s AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign faces a major test as the Young Tigresses prepare for their second Group B match against Japan on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Following a 0-2 loss to Australia in their tournament opener, India is under pressure to improve their goal difference, especially after seeing high-scoring results like Japan’s 13-0 victory over Lebanon and DPR Korea’s 10-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

Japan enters the match as the clear favorite, boasting an impressive pedigree that includes seven final appearances and four titles in the history of the competition.

Despite the daunting nature of the opposition, head coach Pamela Conti remains focused on the growth of her squad. Speaking to the-aiff.com, she noted:

“We’ve just finished training, and we are quite excited because we are going to play against one of the strongest teams in the world. Me, as a coach, and the players as well, believe that we need to play a perfect match if we want to win. But beyond that, just being there, experiencing it, and enjoying the game is also important. I will definitely enjoy it.”

Conti emphasized that India must avoid sitting back and allowing Japan to dictate the play.

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“The message to the players has been clear throughout training. We cannot just defend. If we let them have the ball without pressure, it will be very easy for them to find spaces and create one-on-one situations,” she explained.

“We need to stay strong. We know their strengths. They will try to push us back as much as possible. But we need to stay higher up the pitch so that we can show that we are there, and not make it easy for them.”

Regarding the squad's development, Conti added:

“Our mentality should never change. Whether you play against the best team or the lowest-ranked team, it’s always about three points. It’s important to build a winning mentality, and you develop that by playing these kinds of demanding matches. It’s also important for the players to be able to say in the future, ‘I played against Japan back then.’ That experience matters.”

Right-back Divyani Linda, who has contributed four goals and four assists to the youth side, expressed the team's shared determination to rectify the errors made against Australia.

“The feeling is good. We are excited because it’s our first time playing against a team like Japan. They are a tough side, but we believe we can do well too,” she said.

“We need to improve from the last game and avoid the mistakes we made. Our team is good, everyone has quality. Maybe we are not as physically strong, but we play well with our minds and our understanding of the game".

“In the last few games (against Australia and Russia), we've conceded goals from our errors, so we need to avoid those and perform better.”

To combat Japan’s quick passing and fluid movement, Linda noted the tactical shift required:

“Mentally, against a team like Japan, we have to stay focused. They play very quick, short-passing football and create chances that way. So we also need to play more on the ground, keep our passes short, and stay composed.”

India Vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match will be played at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4.

Q

When will the India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match?

A

The India vs Japan AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel.

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