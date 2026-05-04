Vote Counting Underway for Assembly Bypolls Across Five States

Attention has particularly focused on the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, where voter turnout reached 56.56 per cent, according to the ECI. Sunetra Pawar, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and the current Deputy Chief Minister, is expected to secure victory unopposed. She is the widow of the late Ajit Pawar, and her uncontested win follows the decision of the Indian National Congress to withdraw its candidate as a gesture of respect.