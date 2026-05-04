BJP Takes Early Lead Over TMC in West Bengal Election Results Trends

In the Jhargram constituency, Election Commission figures show BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau leading by 976 votes. Sau has secured 5,156 votes compared to the 4,180 votes polled by his nearest rival, Mongal Saren of the TMC. | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook | Representative Image

In the Jhargram constituency, Election Commission figures show BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau leading by 976 votes. Sau has secured 5,156 votes compared to the 4,180 votes polled by his nearest rival, Mongal Saren of the TMC. | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook | Representative Image