BJP Takes Early Lead Over TMC in West Bengal Election Results Trends

Summary of this article
The BJP holds a marginal lead over the TMC as counting progresses for 293 seats in West Bengal.
Candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau is leading in Jhargram while Agnimitra Paul maintains an edge in Asansol Dakshin.
Broadcasters report a neck-and-neck contest with clearer trends expected to emerge by Monday afternoon.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a narrow lead over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the opening hours of the West Bengal Assembly election counting, according to early trends available on Monday. The process for the state’s 293 constituencies commenced at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines at 8.30 am.
According to PTI, the results are being viewed as a crucial barometer of the BJP's ability to expand its footprint in eastern India, while a strong performance by the TMC would reinforce Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dominance as she seeks a fourth consecutive term.
In the Jhargram constituency, Election Commission figures show BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau leading by 976 votes. Sau has secured 5,156 votes compared to the 4,180 votes polled by his nearest rival, Mongal Saren of the TMC. Elsewhere, BJP's Asansol Dakshin candidate Agnimitra Paul was leading in her constituency, while the party's nominee from Suri, journalist-turned-politician Jagannath Chattopadhyay, was also ahead of his TMC rival.
The TMC found success in the Hooghly district, where Snehasish Chakraborty, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was leading in the Jangipara seat.
Early trends from multiple television channels indicated a slight edge for the opposition. TV9 Bangla placed the TMC leading in 101 seats and the BJP in 105, while Zee 24 Ghanta showed the TMC ahead in 110 seats and the BJP in 100. Figures from Republic Bangla indicated the BJP leading in 70 seats against the TMC’s 53, and ABP Ananda reported a close contest with the BJP ahead in 67 seats to the TMC's 58.
Reported PTI, further data from India Today showed the BJP leading in 102 seats and the TMC in 95, while Anandabazar.com reported a tight margin of 62 to 60 in favour of the BJP.
As counting gathers pace through the day, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also monitoring the results in hopes of improving their tally following successive electoral setbacks. While early leads favour the BJP, clearer trends are expected to emerge by the afternoon.
PTI reported that the counting of votes is being conducted in strict accordance with Election Commission norms, as the state awaits a final verdict on this high-stakes political contest.
(With inputs from PTI)