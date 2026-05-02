IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

Summary of this article
DC script record chase as KL Rahul and Nissanka power 226 after three straight losses
Parag shines with 90 but RR falter late and fail to defend 225
Elsewhere drama continues with Hunain Shah’s heroics and Bangladesh eye rare series double
The Indian Premier League (IPL) doesn’t wait for narratives to settle, it flips them. Just a few nights after being bundled out for 75, Delhi Capitals walked into Jaipur with questions hanging over their batting, their selections, and even their decisions. By the end of the night, they had answered all three.
A fresh month brought a fresh script: Mitchell Starc returned, David Miller was rested, and suddenly, the XI looked clearer, and, most importantly, balanced. The result? A record chase that rewrote their IPL history and possibly their season trajectory.
At the heart of it was KL Rahul, who seems to have rediscovered his form. In a league where strike rates dominate discourse, Rahul has quietly climbed back into elite territory, both in output and influence. Alongside him, Pathum Nissanka provided the spark Delhi had been missing. The Sri Lankan’s aggressive powerplay approach set the tone, allowing Rahul to dictate terms later. Their 100-plus opening stand dismantled Rajasthan’s confidence early.
For RR, this was a rare off night at the top. Their usually explosive opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal faltered, and skipper Riyan Parag’s call at the toss, opting to bat first and expecting the pitch to slow down, didn’t quite align with how beautifully it played in the second innings. Still, Parag led from the front with a stunning 90, but even that wasn’t enough to cover the cracks that appeared when it mattered most.
From RR Youngsters to IPL Legends
Rajasthan Royals may have lost, but this game reinforced something bigger, the next generation is already taking over. Despite the poor outings from Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal, Riyan Parag’s 90, Dhruv Jurel’s composure, and even the fearless finishing from Donovan Ferreira showed that RR are producing young match-winners.
And the timing couldn’t be more interesting. With Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, the IPL “Classico” set to be played on May 02, the contrast is striking. For the first time in IPL history, a MI-CSK clash has already happened without both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, marking a symbolic end of an era.
Dhoni’s availability remains uncertain due to fitness concerns, with reports suggesting he has been managing a calf issue and even stepping back from active involvement at times. Meanwhile, Rohit is also recovering from an injury and is reportedly unlikely to play. However, both of them were seen practicing ahead of the contest.
What the IPL “Classico” Teams Need Now
The MI vs CSK rivalry still carries weight, but the stakes are different this season. Both teams are struggling to keep up with the pace of the league.
Chennai Super Kings sit at the seventh position with 6 points, while Mumbai Indians are near the bottom with just 4, making every game from here a virtual knockout.
For CSK, the issue has been inconsistency and over-reliance on transitions within the squad. With Dhoni not fully available, leadership and finishing clarity become crucial.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are searching for identity. The leadership shift to Hardik Pandya hasn’t yet translated into results, and their bowling struggles have exposed them repeatedly.
Quote Of The Day
Delhi Capitals’ win carried emotional weight after a tragic incident linked to their fan community following the previous game. While details remain private, the franchise confirmed that two members connected to the DC fan base had passed away, which deeply affected the team environment.
That’s why, after the historic chase, Axar Patel took a moment to acknowledge it in the post-match presentation:
"And lastly, after the tragedy involving some of our fans after the previous game, I just want to say - sorry for your loss. This win is dedicated to them. We lost two members connected with our DC family."
Photo Of The Day
Hunain Shah stands at the heart of a defining moment in Lahore, one built on nerves of steel. Defending just six runs in the final over, he delivered a masterclass in death bowling, conceding only three to seal a dramatic two-run win for Hyderabad Kingsmen over Islamabad United. As teammates swarm him in celebration, this image captures the calm execution and clutch brilliance that turned the eliminator on its head and powered Hyderabad into the PSL 2026 final.
Personnel Changes, Injuries & Ongoing Debates
Teams across IPL 2026 continue to tweak combinations as the season progresses. Sunrisers Hyderabad brought in RS Ambrish as a replacement for the injured Shivam Mavi, while Lucknow Super Giants roped in Josh Inglis with Matthew Breetzke making way. These mid-season moves reflect how franchises are constantly adjusting balance based on form and availability.
Injury concerns remain a talking point too. Mitchell Santner has been sidelined with a shoulder issue, forcing teams to rethink their all-round options and overseas combinations, especially given his value in both departments.
Meanwhile, one of the biggest talking points this season has been the Jason Holder catch controversy. During the GT vs RCB clash, Holder took a low, sliding catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar. While the third umpire ruled it out after multiple replays, the decision sparked massive debate. Replays suggested the ball may have brushed the ground as Holder completed the catch while losing balance on the slide, leading to strong reactions from the RCB camp, including Virat Kohli confronting officials.
Even former players weighed in, with some believing there was enough doubt to overturn the decision.
Elsewhere: Bangladesh Eye Rare Double Against New Zealand
Away from the IPL buzz, Bangladesh have quietly put together a strong run against New Zealand, showing their growing consistency at home. They first clinched the ODI series 2-1, bouncing back after a 26-run loss in the opener (NZ 247/8 beat BAN 221), before chasing 199/4 in the second ODI and then sealing the decider with a dominant 55-run win.
The momentum has carried into the T20Is as well. In the opening match, Bangladesh chased down 183 with ease, reaching 183/4 in just 18 overs, powered by Towhid Hridoy’s unbeaten 51. The second T20I was abandoned due to rain.
That puts them on course for a rare “double,” winning both ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, something they’ve seldom achieved. In a global context, it’s another sign that Bangladesh are learning how to close out series.
Back there in PSL 2026, the finalists are now confirmed, with Hyderabad Kingsmen booking their spot after edging Islamabad United in Eliminator 2. They will now face Peshawar Zalmi in the final, setting up a high-stakes clash in Lahore.
And on this day (May 2), cricket also remembers Simon O’Donnell’s iconic 18-ball fifty in 1990, long before T20 cricket existed, a knock that felt years ahead of its time.
From a night in Jaipur to a nerve-shredder in Lahore, cricket once again reminded everyone why it is unpredictable. Hyderabad Kingsmen looked out of it when Islamabad needed just six off the last over, but Hunain Shah flipped the game on its head, conceding only three runs and sealing a two-run win with ice-cold execution.
And maybe that’s the bigger takeaway. Whether it’s a record IPL chase or a last-over heist in the PSL, the game keeps producing moments that redefine belief.
What made Delhi Capitals’ win special?
They chased 226, their highest successful chase in IPL history, after losing three consecutive matches.
Who were the standout performers in RR vs DC match?
KL Rahul (75), Pathum Nissanka (62), and Riyan Parag (90) were the key performers.
Why is MI vs CSK called the Indian Classico?
Because of its historic rivalry, fan following, and iconic players like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.