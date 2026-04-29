IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

Rajasthan Royals' Yashraj Punja, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Rajasthan Royals' Yashraj Punja, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma