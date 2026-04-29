IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals chased 222 to win by 6 wickets, finishing at 228/4 in 19.2 overs
Punjab Kings remain top with 13 points despite their first loss
RCB and RR close in, keeping the IPL 2026 playoff race tight
Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finally came to an end in Match 40 as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning chase in New Chandigarh.
Batting first, PBKS posted a commanding 222/4 in 20 overs, powered by Prabhsimran Singh’s 59 off 44 balls and a blistering 62 off just 22 deliveries from Marcus Stoinis. Contributions from Priyansh Arya (29) and Cooper Connolly (30) ensured a daunting total on the board.
In response, Rajasthan Royals showed no nerves in the chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone with a quick 51 off 27 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added a crucial cameo.
The finishing touch came from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, guiding RR to 228/4 in 19.2 overs and sealing a six-wicket win.
The result had a direct impact on the IPL 2026 points table, tightening the race at the top as teams jostle for playoff spots.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 40
Despite the defeat, Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from 8 matches (6 wins, 1 loss, 1 no result) and a strong net run rate of +1.043. Their consistent performances earlier in the season ensure they remain at the summit.
Close behind are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who sit second with 12 points from 8 matches and an impressive NRR of +1.919, making them one of the most dominant sides statistically this season.
Rajasthan Royals’ victory proved crucial as they climbed to third place with 12 points from 9 matches and an NRR of +0.617. Their sixth win of the season has significantly boosted their playoff chances and momentum.
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.919
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.617
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.815
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.475
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-1.16
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the fourth spot with 10 points from 8 matches, staying firmly in contention, while Gujarat Titans round out the top five with 8 points.
In the lower half, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have struggled for consistency, both sitting on 6 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain further behind with just 5 points from 8 matches.
With the league entering a crucial phase, the points table is finely poised. While PBKS still hold the edge at the top, RR’s surge and RCB’s consistency have ensured that the race for the playoffs remains wide open heading into the business end of IPL 2026.
Who is at the top of the IPL 2026 points table after Match 40?
Punjab Kings lead the standings with 13 points from 8 matches.