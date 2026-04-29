IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings in a high-scoring clash as Orange and Purple Cap races heat up, with Sooryavanshi and Bhuvneshwar leading standings

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IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals chased down 222, finishing at 228/4 in 19.2 overs to beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads Orange Cap race with 400 runs after Match 40

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops Purple Cap standings with 14 wickets this season

Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finally came crashing down in a run-fest against Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 at New Chandigarh.

Batting first, PBKS piled up a massive 222/4 in 20 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with 59, while Marcus Stoinis smashed a blistering 62 off just 22 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly chipped in with handy 30s to push the total well beyond 220.

However, Rajasthan Royals made the chase look far more comfortable than expected. Riding on another sensational effort from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and solid contributions through the order, RR chased down the target with 228/4 in 19.2 overs, sealing a six-wicket win.

The result not only ended PBKS’ unbeaten run but also reshaped the individual leaderboard battles as the tournament heads into its crucial phase.

Orange Cap Standings After Match 40

The Orange Cap race has a clear frontrunner now, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) sitting comfortably at the top with 400 runs in 9 matches, becoming the first batter this season to cross the 400-run mark. His consistency and explosive strike rate have made him the standout performer so far.

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Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left and Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Friday, April 10, 2026. - AP Photo/Anupam Nath
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Close behind him is Abhishek Sharma (SRH) with 380 runs, while KL Rahul (DC) remains firmly in contention with 358 runs. Virat Kohli (RCB), known for his consistency, follows with 351 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) rounds off the top five with 349 runs.

With just a few big innings separating the top five, the race remains wide open. One match-winning knock at this stage could dramatically alter the leaderboard, especially with teams entering the business end of the tournament.

Purple Cap Standings After Match 40

The Purple Cap standings are equally competitive, with multiple bowlers tied or clustered at the top. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) leads the chart with 14 wickets in 8 matches, maintaining an impressive economy of 7.61.

Hot on his heels is Jofra Archer (RR), also with 14 wickets from 9 matches, followed by Anshul Kamboj (CSK) and Eshan Malinga (SRH), both sitting on 14 wickets each. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav (LSG) completes the top five with 13 wickets.

Despite the high-scoring nature of the PBKS vs RR clash limiting wicket-taking opportunities, the competition remains extremely tight. With several bowlers separated by just one wicket, every spell in the coming matches could prove decisive in determining who walks away with the Purple Cap this season.

Q

Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 40 in IPL 2026?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race with 400 runs in 9 matches.

Q

Who is leading the Purple Cap standings after Match 40?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap list with 14 wickets in 8 matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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