IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals chased down 222, finishing at 228/4 in 19.2 overs to beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads Orange Cap race with 400 runs after Match 40
Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops Purple Cap standings with 14 wickets this season
Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 finally came crashing down in a run-fest against Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 at New Chandigarh.
Batting first, PBKS piled up a massive 222/4 in 20 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with 59, while Marcus Stoinis smashed a blistering 62 off just 22 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly chipped in with handy 30s to push the total well beyond 220.
However, Rajasthan Royals made the chase look far more comfortable than expected. Riding on another sensational effort from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and solid contributions through the order, RR chased down the target with 228/4 in 19.2 overs, sealing a six-wicket win.
The result not only ended PBKS’ unbeaten run but also reshaped the individual leaderboard battles as the tournament heads into its crucial phase.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 40
The Orange Cap race has a clear frontrunner now, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) sitting comfortably at the top with 400 runs in 9 matches, becoming the first batter this season to cross the 400-run mark. His consistency and explosive strike rate have made him the standout performer so far.
Close behind him is Abhishek Sharma (SRH) with 380 runs, while KL Rahul (DC) remains firmly in contention with 358 runs. Virat Kohli (RCB), known for his consistency, follows with 351 runs, and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) rounds off the top five with 349 runs.
With just a few big innings separating the top five, the race remains wide open. One match-winning knock at this stage could dramatically alter the leaderboard, especially with teams entering the business end of the tournament.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 40
The Purple Cap standings are equally competitive, with multiple bowlers tied or clustered at the top. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) leads the chart with 14 wickets in 8 matches, maintaining an impressive economy of 7.61.
Hot on his heels is Jofra Archer (RR), also with 14 wickets from 9 matches, followed by Anshul Kamboj (CSK) and Eshan Malinga (SRH), both sitting on 14 wickets each. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav (LSG) completes the top five with 13 wickets.
Despite the high-scoring nature of the PBKS vs RR clash limiting wicket-taking opportunities, the competition remains extremely tight. With several bowlers separated by just one wicket, every spell in the coming matches could prove decisive in determining who walks away with the Purple Cap this season.
Who holds the Orange Cap after Match 40 in IPL 2026?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race with 400 runs in 9 matches.
Who is leading the Purple Cap standings after Match 40?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar tops the Purple Cap list with 14 wickets in 8 matches.