IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. Photo: AP

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. Photo: AP