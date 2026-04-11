IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After RR Vs RCB, Match 16?

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel made strides in the Orange Cap list
Ravi Bishnoi too made moves in the Purple Cap list
RR defeated RCB by six wickets in Match 16 of IPL 2026
In match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) carry on their unbeaten run in the season with a convincing six-wicket victory over defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, April 9 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Dhruv Jurel top-scored with an unbeaten 81, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a quickfire 78 as the inaugural champions stamped their authority over RCB. Chasing 202 for victory, Sooryavanshi and Jurel put on a 108-run stand off 37 balls.
Earlier, Rajat Patidar's fiery knock helped RCB post 201/8 in 20 overs. Patidar's 40-ball 63 helped his side post a formidable score after being let down by the other batters in their line-up.
Sooryavanshi's earlier knock saw him top the Orange Cap (top run-getter list) With 200 runs in four matches at an astonishing average of 50 and a strike-rate of 266. Yashasvi Jaiswal is second with 183 runs followed by Dhruv Jurel, who has 176 runs at a strike-rate of 181.
In the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi takes the Purple Cap (top wicket-taker) with 9 wickets to his name in four matches played. He overtakes Prasidh Krishna (6 wickets).
For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.
Who won between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 16 of IPL 2026?
Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
How many balls did take for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to score his half-century in RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in mere 15 balls in RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match.