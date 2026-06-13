Qatar Vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The 5th fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Qatar and Switzerland.
The Red Devils (Switzerland) are favourites to start their World Cup run with a win over The Maroons.
The Match will be played on June 13, 12:30 am (IST) at Levi's Stadium, California
The Al-Annabi will begin their world cup campaign on Saturday against the red devils of Switzerland in a crucial group B encounter. The Group also features Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and their match ended in a draw 1-1 on Friday.
Head coach Julen Lopetegui will look forward to guide Qatar in the best possible way after their disappointing run as hosts in the 2022 edition. On the other hand, Murat Yakin's Switzerland are known to be Europe's one of the most consistent teams to pave their way beyond the group stage especially in bigger tournaments.
While Switzerland enter the tournament as favourites due to their experience and squad depth, Qatar holds the quality to give a tough competition when at their best. With both Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina sitting at the top with 1 point each, these two teams will look forward to clinch early advantage and bag 3 points in their opening match.
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Meetings: 1
Qatar Wins: 1
Switzerland Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Switzerland enter the contest as clear favourites despite losing their only previous meeting against Qatar 1-0 in an international friendly back in 2018.
The Swiss arrive in strong form after an impressive qualifying campaign, conceding just two goals in six matches and showcasing one of the tournament's most organised defensive units.
Qatar, meanwhile, will be hoping star attacker Akram Afif can inspire another upset, but memories of their difficult 2022 World Cup campaign still linger.
While Al-Annabi possess the ability to threaten on the counter, Switzerland's superior midfield depth and defensive stability make the Nati favourites to secure all three points, with a clean-sheet victory appearing the most likely outcome.
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Qatar Predicted XIs:
Abunada (GK); Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson.
Switzerland Predicted XIs:
Kobel (GK); Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Santa Clara, California, USA
Stadium: Levi's Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)
Date: Friday, 13 June
Kick-off Time: 13/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Qatar:
Goalkeepers
Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.
Defenders
Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef.
Midfielders
Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad.
Forwards
Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda.
Switzerland:
Goalkeepers
Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.
Defenders
Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.
Midfielders
Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.
Forwards
Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.