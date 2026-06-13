Qatar Vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fifth fixture between Qatar and Switzerland

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Switzerland Vs Slovenia_Dan Ndoye
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Switzerland Vs Slovenia | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
Summary of this article

  • The 5th fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Qatar and Switzerland.

  • The Red Devils (Switzerland) are favourites to start their World Cup run with a win over The Maroons.

  • The Match will be played on June 13, 12:30 am (IST) at Levi's Stadium, California

The Al-Annabi will begin their world cup campaign on Saturday against the red devils of Switzerland in a crucial group B encounter. The Group also features Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and their match ended in a draw 1-1 on Friday.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui will look forward to guide Qatar in the best possible way after their disappointing run as hosts in the 2022 edition. On the other hand, Murat Yakin's Switzerland are known to be Europe's one of the most consistent teams to pave their way beyond the group stage especially in bigger tournaments.

While Switzerland enter the tournament as favourites due to their experience and squad depth, Qatar holds the quality to give a tough competition when at their best. With both Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina sitting at the top with 1 point each, these two teams will look forward to clinch early advantage and bag 3 points in their opening match.

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Meetings: 1

  • Qatar Wins: 1

  • Switzerland Wins: 0

  • Draws: 0

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Switzerland enter the contest as clear favourites despite losing their only previous meeting against Qatar 1-0 in an international friendly back in 2018.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa - AP Photo
Switzerland starting eleven pose for a team picture before an international friendly soccer game against Australia Saturday, June 6, 2026, in San Diego - (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Ireland's Troy Parrott, centre, challenges for the ball with Qatar's Mohamed Al-Mannai during the international friendly soccer match between Ireland and Qatar in Dublin, Ireland. - | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. - null

The Swiss arrive in strong form after an impressive qualifying campaign, conceding just two goals in six matches and showcasing one of the tournament's most organised defensive units.

Qatar, meanwhile, will be hoping star attacker Akram Afif can inspire another upset, but memories of their difficult 2022 World Cup campaign still linger.

While Al-Annabi possess the ability to threaten on the counter, Switzerland's superior midfield depth and defensive stability make the Nati favourites to secure all three points, with a clean-sheet victory appearing the most likely outcome.

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Qatar Predicted XIs:

Abunada (GK); Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson.

Switzerland Predicted XIs:

Kobel (GK); Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Santa Clara, California, USA

  • Stadium: Levi's Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

  • Date: Friday, 13 June

  • Kick-off Time: 13/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Qatar Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Qatar:

Goalkeepers

Meshaal Barsham, Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy.

Defenders

Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Lucas Mendes, Ahmed Suhail, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Musab Kheder, Abdullah Yousef.

Midfielders

Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo, Ahmed Fathy, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Al-Rawi, Mohammed Waad, Khalid Mohammed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Ismail Mohamad.

Forwards

Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Hazem Shehata, Mahmoud Abu Warda.

Switzerland:

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.

Defenders

Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.

Midfielders

Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.

Forwards

Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.

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