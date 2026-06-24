Canada Vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

.Canada are all set to take on Switzerland in their Group B clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026
CAN needs just one point against SUI when the two teams meet at the Vancouver Stadium
Canada achieved its inaugural World Cup victory with a commanding 6-0 triumph against Qatar
Canada is set to complete its last match in the group stage against Switzerland on Wednesday, presenting an opportunity to advance to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time while remaining on home territory.
Due to two initial draws in Group B, all four teams had the possibility of progressing as they approached Wednesday’s matches, although Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina were confronted with significant challenges.
If Canada secures a win or a draw against Switzerland, they will top the group and proceed to a round-of-32 match at BC Place. Conversely, Switzerland came into the group as the favored team and has already secured their place in the next round.
Additionally, the outcome of Wednesday’s match in Seattle between Qatar and Bosnia may also determine another team that could advance.
Although Switzerland is very likely to progress irrespective of the outcome on Wednesday, securing a first-place finish offers advantages: an additional four days of rest and a more advantageous route through the tournament. Switzerland has only won its World Cup group once in its history, which occurred in 2006.
Canada achieved its inaugural World Cup victory with a commanding 6-0 triumph against Qatar. Due to this significant margin, a draw against Switzerland would suffice for the Canadians to maintain their lead in the group, allowing them to join fellow hosts Mexico and the United States as first-place finishers.
Canada vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 1
Switzerland: 0
Canada: 1
Draws: 0
Canada vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Both sides possess quality in attack as well as defence but Switzerland's unbeaten run sees them have 40% chance of winning tonight's fixture, as per Google. Canada have been handed 29% chance of winning with 31% being for a draw.
Canada vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
Canada vs Switzerland will kick-off at 12:30am on Thursday, June 25 (IST) at the Vancouver Stadium. The CAN vs SUI match will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Canada vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely XIs
Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Manzambi; Embolo, Vargas.
Canada: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Ahmed; J. David, Larin.