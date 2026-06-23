Switzerland Vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group B Decider At BC Place In Vancouver

Switzerland vs Canada Match Gallery: Switzerland face co-hosts Canada in a massive FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B showdown at BC Place in Vancouver. The stakes could not be higher. Both teams are hunting for a crucial win to secure their path to the Round of 32. Canada, backed by rancorous home support, have done well so far, and Jesse Marsch's men enter this third and final group stage fixture with an explosive frontline. Meanwhile, Murat Yakin's Switzerland bring a highly disciplined team capable of wearing down any opponent. This match is playing out simultaneously alongside the group's other fixture between the third and fourth-placed teams: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar in Seattle, USA. Every single goal scored, one defensive slip, or moment of individual brilliance could change everything and decide who advance to the knockouts. The Group B situation remains razor-thin. See the best photos from the SUI vs CAN football match here.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Breel Embolo and Jonathan David AP Photo
Switzerland's Breel Embolo (7), Canada's Jonathan David (10) and Switzerland's Manuel Akanji (5) battle for the a. header during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Kaleb Tatum)
1/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Canada Fans Canadian Press via AP
Canada fans march to B.C. Place stadium before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Jacob Mallari/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Ismael Kone Wheelchair AP Photo
Canada's Ismael Kone is pushed in a wheelchair before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Canada Fans Arrive AP Photo
Canada fans march to B.C. Place stadium before Canada and Switzerland play a World Cup Group B soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Swiss Fans Arrive AP Photo 2
Switzerland fans march toward B.C. Place before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Swiss Players warm Up AP Photo
Switzerland players warm up before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Timothy Matwey/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Dan Ndoye Warm Up AP Photo
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye warms up before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Murat Yakin At Anthems AP Photo
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Swiss XI AP Photo
Switzerland players pose for the group shot before the World Cup Group B soccer match against Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Switzerland Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mark Carney And Wife AP Photo
Prime Minister Mark Carney cheers with his wife Diana Fox Carney as players enter the field prior to the first half of a World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Switzerland, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories