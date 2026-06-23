Switzerland Vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group B Decider At BC Place In Vancouver
Switzerland vs Canada Match Gallery: Switzerland face co-hosts Canada in a massive FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B showdown at BC Place in Vancouver. The stakes could not be higher. Both teams are hunting for a crucial win to secure their path to the Round of 32. Canada, backed by rancorous home support, have done well so far, and Jesse Marsch's men enter this third and final group stage fixture with an explosive frontline. Meanwhile, Murat Yakin's Switzerland bring a highly disciplined team capable of wearing down any opponent. This match is playing out simultaneously alongside the group's other fixture between the third and fourth-placed teams: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar in Seattle, USA. Every single goal scored, one defensive slip, or moment of individual brilliance could change everything and decide who advance to the knockouts. The Group B situation remains razor-thin. See the best photos from the SUI vs CAN football match here.
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