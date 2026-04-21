Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In The Hunt For IPL 2026 Orange Cap; How Many Does He Need To Dethrone Heinrich Klaasen

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 246 runs in six matches is just 37 runs shy from South African Heinrich Klaasen, who's currently the Orange Cap holder with 283 runs

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Vikas Patwal
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi runs in IPL 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has slammed 246 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 236.54 in IPL 2026. Photo: X/Rajasthan Royals
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has currently scored 246 runs in six games at a strike rate of 236.54

  • Heinrich Klaasen is the current Orange Cap holder with 282 runs in six matches

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in contention to get an India call-up for the T20 series in Ireland

Wonder boy of India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has swayed the attention of cricket fans all over the world with his mesmerising stroke play and aggressive intent against some of the best bowlers in cricket.

Before the start of IPL 2026, there were doubts on whether the 15-year-old could carry on his merry ways in his second season as well, and turn the trailer he showed last year into a film, or the 'second season syndrome' would get the better of him.

So, we are almost halfway into the season, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not only carried on from where he left last season with the same aggression but also shown consistency, which has never been seen from any cricketer at such a tender age.

The teen prodigy has slammed 246 runs in six matches at an average of 41 and a staggering strike rate of 236.54, including two half-centuries.

SlPlayerRunsInningsHighest
1Klaasen Klaasen (SRH)283662
2Shubman Gill (GT)265586
3Virat Kohli (RCB)247669 no
4Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)246678
5Rajat Patidar (RCB)230663
6Cooper Connolly (PBKS)223687
7Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)223677 no
8Ishan Kishan (SRH)213691
9PriyanshArya (PBKS)211593
10Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)211580 no

Sooryavanshi is currently placed at the 4th spot in the list of contenders for the Orange Cap this season, while South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is sitting at the top with 283 runs in six matches.

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There is only a 37-run difference that separates Sooryavanshi from the top spot, and going by the run frenzy we are witnessing in this season, it could only be a matter of one innings, which could again bring him to the top of the charts.

Klaasen is set to feature today against DC and if he fires again today, then the gap between him and Sooryavanshi could widen but a major advantage Sooryavanshi has over Klaasen is that he's an opener, while the latter bats at No.4 or lower, which gives him the advantage of batting in the powerplay with more balls to face.

So he has the capability to get closer to or even surpass, Klaasen in the next match itself against LSG, i.e. tomorrow.

India Call-Up Awaits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Given the immense talent that is being translated into results in the IPL, there have been calls to get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian T20 setup.

Incumbent IPL Chairman, Arun, has already put his weight behind including the teenager in the Indian T20 team for the T20 tour to Ireland in June.

He said that, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi could well become the youngest player to debut for India, surpassing the legend Sachin Tendulkar, who made it into the Indian test team at the age of 16 years 205 days.

"What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances,” Dhumal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s rare you get a chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as the youngest debutant for India,” he added.

Q

How many runs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi need to grab Orange Cap in IPL 2026?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi need 37 runs to surpass Heinrich Klaasen to win back the Orange Cap.

Q

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut?

A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be included in the Indian T20I team for the tour to Ireland in June just after IPL 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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