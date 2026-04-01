IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up Heat On India Debut Debate With Sensational Performances

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can be included in India's T20 squad for the Ireland series in June
Sooryavanshi has slammed 200 runs in 4 matches played so far in IPL 2026
If selected, then Sooryavanshi could become the youngest debutant for India surpassing Sachin Tendulkar
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won the hearts of cricket fans around the world with his nonchalant hitting in the Indian Premier League 2026. He is currently the Orange Cap holder with 200 runs in just four matches at a strike rate of 266.66.
Sooryavanshi made a mark in the IPL with a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion and the joint-second-fastest centurion maker in the world's best cricket league.
At the start of this year, he also slammed 175 runs in just 80 balls in the U-19 World Cup final against England, indicating that he doesn't get fazed by the big stage.
However, despite his heroics, there was scepticism about how he would perform in the second season, as most of the young talents get found out in the second season and fail to replicate their first season performance, but not for Sooryavanshi, as he bettered it in the initial four matches and topped the list of batters in contention for the Orange Cup.
India Call-Up Incoming for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has backed his talent with performances in two back-to-back seasons, which have intensified calls to include the young superstar batter in the Indian T20 team.
India is set to play Ireland in June this year, just after IPL 2026, and many prominent personalities are throwing their weight behind, including Sooryavanshi in the team for the tour.
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal is the recent one to bat for the 15-year-old's inclusion into the Indian team. He even said that he has earned the right to become the youngest player to feature for India, surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted for India at the age of 16 years 205 days.
"What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances,” Dhumal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“It’s rare you get a chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as the youngest debutant for India,” he added.
How many runs have Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored in IPL 2026 so far?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 200 runs in the four matches he's played so far in IPL 2026.
When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India?
It is speculated that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be included in India's T20 squad for Ireland tour in June