LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Return To Their Home Turf As Rishabh Pant And Co Host Shubman Gill's Gujarat

LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Gujarat's Previous Match?
Gujarat Titans secured a dramatic one-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Defending 210, Rashid Khan’s clinical 3/17 proved decisive as the Capitals fell just short at 209/8. Half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar ensured GT successfully held their nerve in a final-ball thriller.
LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Lucknow's Previous Match?
LSG defeated KKR by 3 wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing 182, LSG required 14 runs off the last over; Mukul Choudhary (42* off 19) sealed the win with a boundary on the final delivery. Earlier, LSG’s spinners restricted KKR to 181/7, with Ravi Bishnoi taking 3/22.
LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Points Table
Yesterday's results shook up things a bit with CSK toppling KKR to go 9th, thanks to the South Indian outfit's victory over Delhi Capitals. Punjab Kings remained 2nd despite winning against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check the points table right here.
LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
Weather conditions in Lucknow are expected to remain hot and dry throughout the match, with temperatures starting around 35°C and gradually dipping to 29°C in the evening. Read the full hourly weather from Lucknow here.
LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome
Good Afternoon cricket fans. This is the start of our live blog for match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans from the Ekana Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.