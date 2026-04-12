LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Return To Their Home Turf As Rishabh Pant And Co Host Shubman Gill's Gujarat

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. AP/Manish Swarup

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants return to their home turf at the Ekana Stadium to host Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in an all important afternoon clash of this Sunday's double header in the Indian Premier League 2026. Both teams arrive with winning momentum after thrilling last-ball finishes. While LSG recently pulled off a sensational heist against KKR thanks to new sensation Mukul Choudhary, GT registered a narrow victory against the Delhi Capitals. Despite GT's early historical dominance, the tide has turned with LSG winning their last three meetings. Plenty to look forward to in this game so stay tuned with us for all the live updates, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Apr 2026, 02:43:35 pm IST LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Gujarat's Previous Match? Gujarat Titans secured a dramatic one-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Defending 210, Rashid Khan’s clinical 3/17 proved decisive as the Capitals fell just short at 209/8. Half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar ensured GT successfully held their nerve in a final-ball thriller.

12 Apr 2026, 02:19:45 pm IST LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Lucknow's Previous Match? LSG defeated KKR by 3 wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing 182, LSG required 14 runs off the last over; Mukul Choudhary (42* off 19) sealed the win with a boundary on the final delivery. Earlier, LSG’s spinners restricted KKR to 181/7, with Ravi Bishnoi taking 3/22.

12 Apr 2026, 01:44:47 pm IST LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Points Table Yesterday's results shook up things a bit with CSK toppling KKR to go 9th, thanks to the South Indian outfit's victory over Delhi Capitals. Punjab Kings remained 2nd despite winning against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check the points table right here.

12 Apr 2026, 01:29:31 pm IST LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast Weather conditions in Lucknow are expected to remain hot and dry throughout the match, with temperatures starting around 35°C and gradually dipping to 29°C in the evening. Read the full hourly weather from Lucknow here.