LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

Here’s all you need to know about Indian Premier League 2026 Match 19 between LSG and GT on Sunday, 12 April, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs GT Match Facts
LSG will lock horns with GT in match 19 of IPL 2026 at their home ground on Sunday, April 12. Photo: Bikas Das/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Both teams have won their last-match in a last-ball thriller

  • The match will begin at 3:30 PM as it's a day game

  • The match will be played at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Giants (GT) in match 19 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

Both the teams are coming off from thrilling win in their last match as LSG beat KKR, while GT edge DC out in a last-ball encounter.

LSG lost their first match against DC in a one-sided manner, but they made a strong comeback to win the next two matches against SRH and KKR, respectively.

Even though they managed to win the last two games, their batting hasn't clicked yet, and if their power-packed batting line-up could come good against GT, then they'll become a very tough team to beat.

On the other hand, despite winning the last match against DC, the Gujarat Giants are languishing in the 7th spot with only one win in three matches.

GT have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, as they were in a dominating position against PBKS in the first match but lost the match, followed by another close loss against RR.

However, in the third match, GT came back from a losing position to win their first match of the season, which opened their account in the points table. They would look to carry on the momentum and turn it into a winning streak to climb up the points table.

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LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Shubhman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Abhijit Bhattacharya

3rd Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Current Standings: LSG (5th), GT (7th)

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Interesting Stats

- Shubman Gill has an average of 54 and a strike rate of 147 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

- Since 2023, Kagiso Rabada has remained wicketless in eight out of 24 occasions.

- Ayush Badoni has seven half-centuries for LSG at No.4 or lower - the most by a batter in IPL at No.4

- Since 2025, Prasidh Krishna has taken the most wickets (12) in IPL.

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 7

LSG: 3

GT: 4

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Q

When and where will the match between LSG and GT be played?

A

The match 19 of IPL 2026 between LSG and GT will be played in the Ekana International Stadium on Sunday, April 12.

Q

What is the current standing of LSG and GT in IPL 2026?

A

LSG are currently placed at the 5th spot, while GT are loitering at the 7th place.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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