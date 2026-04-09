DC Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14 – Check Result

Gujarat Titans clinch last-ball thriller, edge Delhi Capitals by one run after dramatic Miller finish in IPL 2026 showdown

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, along with his teammates celebrates after they won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT edged DC by 1 run in a last-ball thriller, with Delhi finishing at 209/8 while chasing 211 at Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • David Miller’s late blitz (41 off 20) nearly sealed it, but his decision to refuse a single proved costly in the final moments

  • Prasidh Krishna held his nerve under pressure, dismissing DC on the last ball via a run-out after Miller missed the delivery

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season following a roller coaster last over as a rampaging David Miller's momentary indiscretion cost Delhi Capitals dearly in an IPL match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Wednesday.

Miller refused the single off the penultimate delivery of the final bowled by Prasidh Krishna underlining his lack of trust in partner Kuldeep Yadav. Prasidh bowled a pace-off slower which Miller missed and Jos Buttler having taken one glove off broke down the stumps before Kuldeep could make it.

Delhi Capitals finished agonizingly short on 209 for 8 in pursuit of 211.

Jos Buttler (52 off 27) returned to his ballistic ways with a six laden half century before captain Shubman Gill (70 off) and Washington Sundar (55 off 32) powered Gujarat Titans to 210 for four.

Rahul (92 off 52) and Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) provided an ideal platform for Delhi Capitals with a 76-run stand off 49 balls. However, Rashid Khan struck thrice in the middle overs to wrest the momentum from Delhi Capitals.

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Titans had all under control until the 19th over with the home needing 36 off the last two overs.

It was a tough ask but with Miller (41 not out off 20) returning to the centre after treating his finger in the dressing room, there was hope.

Miller singlehandedly brought back Delhi Capitals in the game with a couple of cracking sixes and a four in a 23-run penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj.

With majority of Titans pacers' proving expensive on the night, the experienced Prasidh Krishna was left to defend 13 off the last six balls.

Vipraj Nigam departed after a four off the first ball, leaving Miller with 8 to get off the last three balls.

What followed was mammoth hit over long-off that almost sealed the deal for Delhi Capitals. Such was Miller's state of mind that he refused a single on the penultimate ball and that proved to be decisive in the end.

With 2 needed off the final ball, Prasidh went for a slow bouncer that was not connected by Miller, who went for the run leaving Kuldeep Yadav short of his crease. The review was called for a wide but it was deemed a fair delivery, leaving Miller disappointed.

It was the first loss of the season for Delhi Capitals in as many games while Titans finally logged home full points in third attempt.

Earlier, Buttler smashed five sixes at the Kotla. Four of those maximums came off medium pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/55 in 4 overs), who had an off day after starring in the previous game against Mumbai Indians..

Buttler went hard at Mukesh in the fifth over of the innings, collecting 23 runs via three hits that went all the way.

One was over fine leg after he shuffled across the stumps, the second was a massive strike that reached the top tier of the ''Gautam Gambhir Stand'' and three balls later, he targetted the extra cover region.

Buttler''s onslaught helped Gujarat Titans reached 68 for one in the powerplay. He was dismissed against the run of play, off a long hop from Kuldeep Yadav.

Gill, a mere spectator when Buttler was batting, took the onus on himself to clear the ropes after Buttler''s departure.

Four of his five sixes came off India teammate Kuldeep with the Titans captain using the slog sweep effectively against the wrist spinner.

Titans have been labelled as a top heavy team with middle order not being tested enough. Washington Sundar on Wednesday played his part well at number four.

The southpaw picked the mid-wicket boundary against the spinners especially Vipraj Nigam who leaked 23 runs in the 12th over.

Washington reached his half century with a six over deep square leg off T Natarajan.

At 161 for two in 15 overs, Titans were on course for 220 but fell short.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals, ending with frugal figures of 24 for one in four overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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