DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Makes Sparkling Return With Timely Fifty In Delhi

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans posted 210-run total
Shubman Gill returned to GT side with crucial fifty
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill made a happy return to the side with a pivotal half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 8).
Gill had missed GT's last match, versus Rajasthan Royals, with a muscle spasm in his neck. Rashid Khan spearheaded the team in his absence and Gujarat suffered a six-run defeat in Ahmedabad, their second loss on the trot.
But the India Test and ODI captain led from the front on Wednesday, smashing a 45-ball 70 to propel GT to a challenging total in Delhi. Gill hit five sixes and four fours, and was looking good for many more before Lungi Ngidi had him caught at short mid off. Nevertheless, the Titans finished with a 210-run total.
Earlier, Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
On the other hand, Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
What are the impact substitutes lists for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.
Delhi Capitals Impact Substitutes: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.