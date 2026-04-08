DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XI

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in match 14 of IPL 2026
DC have won two matches in a row while GT are yet to win one
Check toss update and playing XIs below
The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off tonight, April 8, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in match 14 of the IPL 2026. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far. While Delhi remains unbeaten and sits at the top of the table, Gujarat is desperately searching for their first points of the season after two narrow losses.
The biggest storyline of the season so far has been DC’s Sameer Rizvi. The young sensation has been unstoppable, scoring a match-winning 90 off 51 balls against Mumbai in his last outing. Currently holding the Orange Cap, Rizvi’s ability to accelerate in the middle overs has made Delhi’s batting unit look formidable. Gujarat’s bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, will have to find a way to dismiss him early to stand a chance.
Gujarat’s bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada, will have to find a way to dismiss him early to stand a chance.
Gujarat receive a massive boost as captain Shubman Gill returns to the starting XI after recovering from a muscle spasm. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan at the top is crucial, especially since Gujarat’s middle order has struggled to finish games.
On the other hand, Delhi’s bowling has been clinical. Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have been consistent wicket-takers, while Axar Patel has led the side with tactical brilliance. For Gujarat, the key will be Rashid Khan, who historically dominates this rivalry with 11 wickets in 7 matches.
The Arun Jaitley pitch remains a batter’s paradise, with scores of 190-plus expected. However, the surface typically slows down as the game progresses, making spinners vital between overs 10 and 15. With heavy dew expected in the second innings, the team winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first to take advantage of the easier chasing conditions.
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match 14
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match be played?
The DC vs GT IPL 2026 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
What is the start time of the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The DC vs GT IPL 2026 match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match?
The DC vs GT IPL 2026 match will be available for live streaming on the JioStar mobile app and website. Fans can get the live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels.