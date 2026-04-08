DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Capital Gains Or Titan Turnaround? Unbeaten Delhi Hosts Desperate Gujarat

Pathum Nissanka in action for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. DelhiCapitals/X

DC Vs GT Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 08, Wednesday. Delhi Capitals enter the fixture after winning two matches in a row. In both games, Sameer Rizvi has been their star player who has scored match-winning knocks. He got awarded the player of the match both times and is now a strong threat for the opposition. In both games he came in as an impact sub and left his imprint on the game. With the bowling attack led by Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan firing fine, DC will look to extend their winning run to use their early momentum. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are off to a bad start after losing two matches. They are yet to register their first points on the board and are desperate. Shubman Gill return in the playing XI after missing the last match due to back spasm and onus will be on him along with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to deliver with the bat. While GT's bowling has been one of their strengths, the batting has not yet delivered to the expectations yet. Get play-by-play updates along with live score for the DC vs GT match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Apr 2026, 05:07:58 pm IST DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date: Wednesday, April 08, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST