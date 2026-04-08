DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Capital Gains Or Titan Turnaround? Unbeaten Delhi Hosts Desperate Gujarat

DC Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Check real-time updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League season 19 match 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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DC vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Updates
Pathum Nissanka in action for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. DelhiCapitals/X
DC Vs GT Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match 14 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 08, Wednesday. Delhi Capitals enter the fixture after winning two matches in a row. In both games, Sameer Rizvi has been their star player who has scored match-winning knocks. He got awarded the player of the match both times and is now a strong threat for the opposition. In both games he came in as an impact sub and left his imprint on the game. With the bowling attack led by Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan firing fine, DC will look to extend their winning run to use their early momentum. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are off to a bad start after losing two matches. They are yet to register their first points on the board and are desperate. Shubman Gill return in the playing XI after missing the last match due to back spasm and onus will be on him along with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to deliver with the bat. While GT's bowling has been one of their strengths, the batting has not yet delivered to the expectations yet. Get play-by-play updates along with live score for the DC vs GT match with us.
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DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

  • Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026

  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

  • Date: Wednesday, April 08, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

DC Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between DC vs GT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.

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