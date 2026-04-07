DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Seek Runs From Top-Order Against Mis-Firing Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup