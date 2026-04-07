DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Seek Runs From Top-Order Against Mis-Firing Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals head into their clash against Gujarat Titans with strong momentum after two wins, while GT are still searching for their first victory, making this a contrast of form at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals enter with two wins in two, while Gujarat Titans are winless and struggling for consistency this season

  • DC’s middle order led by Sameer Rizvi has delivered, but top-order inconsistency remains a concern

  • GT’s biggest issue has been their unreliable middle order despite solid starts from top-order batters like Sai Sudharsan

Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams coming in with very different starts to the season.

DC have won both their opening games and look settled across departments, while GT are yet to register a win and are still trying to find the right balance in their XI.

Delhi’s performances so far have been built on contributions across the lineup. While Sameer Rizvi has been the standout with 160 runs in two innings, the team will be looking for more stability from the top order, which hasn’t fully clicked yet. Having smashed his third IPL fifty in a row (one came last season), Rizvi is on a rampage. He always had the ability to take spinners to the cleaners but he is now able to change gears even against the fast bowlers.

With the ball, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have controlled the middle overs well, while the pace unit has delivered at key moments. Lungi Ngidi has added depth to the bowling unit which also features T Natarajan and Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
LSG Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 5?
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
IPL 2026 Dispatch: Sameer Rizvi Shines Bright Again; Rishabh Pant Makes '50-50 Call'
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi, right, and batting partner Tristan Stubbs encourage each other during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
LSG Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Rizvi, Stubbs Help Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By Six Wickets
Related Content

GT Need Middle-Order Response Against In-Form DC

The key concern for Gujarat Titans remains their middle-order returns. Despite positive starts from players like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the lack of finishing has cost them in both matches so far.

The likes of Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, and Washington Sundar have not made significant contributions yet, which has left GT short of strong totals or failed chases. Addressing this issue will be central to their chances in this game.

Titans have been struggling to shed the top-heavy tag. They should have chased 205 against Rajasthan Royals comfortably but the unproven middle-order could not cash in on the start provided by Sai Sudharsan.

Captain Shubman Gill missed the previous game due to a muscle spasm but stand in skipper Rashid Khan said he should be fine for their crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Having lost their first two games, Titans also need to be more professional in the bowling department. Both Siraj and Rabada have been a tad expensive while Prasidh Krishna has not been consistent enough.

Conditions in Delhi are expected to favour batting, with relatively high-scoring games common at this venue, although the new ball can offer some assistance to pacers early on. This could bring GT’s pace attack, including Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, into play during the powerplay.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sahil Parakh.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Arshad Khan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Can Jasprit Bumrah Contain In-Form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Guwahati?

  2. RR Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 13

  3. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati's Clash

  4. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Guwahati Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

  5. IPL 2026 Dispatch, April 6: Rain Hands KKR First Point After Eden Gardens Washout; All Eyes On Hardik Pandya’s Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  3. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  4. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  4. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  5. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 06, 2026

  2. Writing On The Wall? The Graffiti Game Of Poll-Bound Bengal

  3. From Self-Identity to State Power: How India’s Transgender Bill Rewrites Rights

  4. Smiley Interview: “This is Not Just a Trans Issue; It Is A Human Rights Issue”

  5. A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  2. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  3. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Latest Stories

  1. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  2. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

  3. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

  5. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

  6. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Director Anil Ravipudi Planning To Make Animation Debut? Here's What We Know

  7. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump's Deadline Continues, US Threatens 'Complete Demolition' of Iran