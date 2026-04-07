DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Seek Runs From Top-Order Against Mis-Firing Gujarat Titans

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals enter with two wins in two, while Gujarat Titans are winless and struggling for consistency this season
DC’s middle order led by Sameer Rizvi has delivered, but top-order inconsistency remains a concern
GT’s biggest issue has been their unreliable middle order despite solid starts from top-order batters like Sai Sudharsan
Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams coming in with very different starts to the season.
DC have won both their opening games and look settled across departments, while GT are yet to register a win and are still trying to find the right balance in their XI.
Delhi’s performances so far have been built on contributions across the lineup. While Sameer Rizvi has been the standout with 160 runs in two innings, the team will be looking for more stability from the top order, which hasn’t fully clicked yet. Having smashed his third IPL fifty in a row (one came last season), Rizvi is on a rampage. He always had the ability to take spinners to the cleaners but he is now able to change gears even against the fast bowlers.
With the ball, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have controlled the middle overs well, while the pace unit has delivered at key moments. Lungi Ngidi has added depth to the bowling unit which also features T Natarajan and Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
GT Need Middle-Order Response Against In-Form DC
The key concern for Gujarat Titans remains their middle-order returns. Despite positive starts from players like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, the lack of finishing has cost them in both matches so far.
The likes of Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, and Washington Sundar have not made significant contributions yet, which has left GT short of strong totals or failed chases. Addressing this issue will be central to their chances in this game.
Titans have been struggling to shed the top-heavy tag. They should have chased 205 against Rajasthan Royals comfortably but the unproven middle-order could not cash in on the start provided by Sai Sudharsan.
Captain Shubman Gill missed the previous game due to a muscle spasm but stand in skipper Rashid Khan said he should be fine for their crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals.
Having lost their first two games, Titans also need to be more professional in the bowling department. Both Siraj and Rabada have been a tad expensive while Prasidh Krishna has not been consistent enough.
Conditions in Delhi are expected to favour batting, with relatively high-scoring games common at this venue, although the new ball can offer some assistance to pacers early on. This could bring GT’s pace attack, including Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, into play during the powerplay.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sahil Parakh.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Arshad Khan.