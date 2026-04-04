DC Vs MI: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 For Delhi Capitals Etches His Name In Elite IPL Records – Check Here

Sameer Rizvi came in as an impact player for Delhi Capitals and scored a blazing 90 off 51 balls, hitting 7 fours and 7 sixes, joining several elite IPL record lists in the process. Here's a look at the records he etched his name on

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs MI: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 For Delhi Capitals Etches Name In Elite IPL Records – Check Here
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sameer Rizvi scored a blazing 90 off 51 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

  • Second-highest score by an uncapped player vs MI, third-highest score for DC against MI, and joint-most sixes by a DC batter against MI (7)

  • Last three IPL innings read 58*, 70*, and 90, establishing him as one of the league’s most consistent and impactful young players

Sameer Rizvi hit a rollicking 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 4).

Chasing 163, Delhi lost early wickets, including KL Rahul, and found themselves under pressure at 52/2 after eight overs. But Rizvi’s explosive innings anchored the chase, keeping the Capitals ahead of the required run rate and eventually steering them home with authority.

Rizvi was well-supported by the middle order, with crucial cameos ensuring Delhi never lost the grip on the game. Mumbai Indians had been propelled by a strong 51 from Suryakumar Yadav and a 35 from Rohit Sharma, but their efforts weren’t enough to match Delhi’s measured yet aggressive chase.

Among the highlights was Jasprit Bumrah’s direct hit, which sparked early momentum for MI, but it was Rizvi’s strokeplay that dominated the afternoon.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match on Saturday, April. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs MI Highlights, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Home Win
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
LSG Vs DC: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 5?
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Manish Swarup
IPL 2026 Dispatch: Sameer Rizvi Shines Bright Again; Rishabh Pant Makes '50-50 Call'
Related Content

The win marked Delhi Capitals’ second victory of IPL 2026. Here's a look at Rizvi’s records from the innings

Sameer Rizvi’s Scores In Last Three IPL Matches

  • 58* (25) vs PBKS

  • 70* (47) vs LSG

  • 90 (51) vs MI

Delhi Capitals’ Top Scores Vs Mumbai Indians

  1. 95 – Virender Sehwag*, 57 balls, Delhi, 2013

  2. 91 – Jason Roy, 53 balls, Mumbai, 2018

  3. 90 – Sameer Rizvi, 51 balls, Delhi, 2026

Rizvi hit seven sixes, matching the record for the most sixes by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians, a mark previously held by Rishabh Pant (2019) and Tristan Stubbs (2024).

Highest Score By An Impact Player In IPL

  • 108* - Sai Sudharsan vs DC, Delhi, 2025

  • 107* - Jos Buttler vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024

  • 90 - Sameer Rizvi vs MI, Delhi, 2026*

  • 89 - Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi, 2025

Highest Scores Vs Mumbai Indians By Uncapped Players

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal – 124 (62), Mumbai, April 30, 2023

  • Sameer Rizvi – 90 (51), Delhi, April 4, 2026

  • Shreyas Iyer – 83 (56), Delhi, April 23, 2015

  • Shaun Marsh – 81 (56), Mumbai, May 21, 2008

  • Sanju Samson – 76 (46), Mumbai, May 1, 2015

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 