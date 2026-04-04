DC Vs MI: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 For Delhi Capitals Etches His Name In Elite IPL Records – Check Here

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)