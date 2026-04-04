DC Vs MI: Sameer Rizvi’s 90 For Delhi Capitals Etches His Name In Elite IPL Records – Check Here

Summary of this article
Sameer Rizvi scored a blazing 90 off 51 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026
Second-highest score by an uncapped player vs MI, third-highest score for DC against MI, and joint-most sixes by a DC batter against MI (7)
Last three IPL innings read 58*, 70*, and 90, establishing him as one of the league’s most consistent and impactful young players
Sameer Rizvi hit a rollicking 51-ball 90 to lead Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Match 8 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (April 4).
Chasing 163, Delhi lost early wickets, including KL Rahul, and found themselves under pressure at 52/2 after eight overs. But Rizvi’s explosive innings anchored the chase, keeping the Capitals ahead of the required run rate and eventually steering them home with authority.
Rizvi was well-supported by the middle order, with crucial cameos ensuring Delhi never lost the grip on the game. Mumbai Indians had been propelled by a strong 51 from Suryakumar Yadav and a 35 from Rohit Sharma, but their efforts weren’t enough to match Delhi’s measured yet aggressive chase.
Among the highlights was Jasprit Bumrah’s direct hit, which sparked early momentum for MI, but it was Rizvi’s strokeplay that dominated the afternoon.
The win marked Delhi Capitals’ second victory of IPL 2026. Here's a look at Rizvi’s records from the innings
Sameer Rizvi’s Scores In Last Three IPL Matches
58* (25) vs PBKS
70* (47) vs LSG
90 (51) vs MI
Delhi Capitals’ Top Scores Vs Mumbai Indians
95 – Virender Sehwag*, 57 balls, Delhi, 2013
91 – Jason Roy, 53 balls, Mumbai, 2018
90 – Sameer Rizvi, 51 balls, Delhi, 2026
Rizvi hit seven sixes, matching the record for the most sixes by a Delhi Capitals batter against Mumbai Indians, a mark previously held by Rishabh Pant (2019) and Tristan Stubbs (2024).
Highest Score By An Impact Player In IPL
108* - Sai Sudharsan vs DC, Delhi, 2025
107* - Jos Buttler vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
90 - Sameer Rizvi vs MI, Delhi, 2026*
89 - Karun Nair vs MI, Delhi, 2025
Highest Scores Vs Mumbai Indians By Uncapped Players
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 124 (62), Mumbai, April 30, 2023
Sameer Rizvi – 90 (51), Delhi, April 4, 2026
Shreyas Iyer – 83 (56), Delhi, April 23, 2015
Shaun Marsh – 81 (56), Mumbai, May 21, 2008
Sanju Samson – 76 (46), Mumbai, May 1, 2015