DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah’s Stunning Direct Hit Sends Nitish Rana Back For A Duck - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning direct-hit run-out sent Nitish Rana back for a duck as MI posted 162/6, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s 51. DC lost early wickets and were 52/2 after eight overs, under pressure in the chase

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DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah’s Stunning Direct Hit Sends Nitish Rana Back For A Duck - Watch
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning direct-hit run-out, sending Nitish Rana back for a duck

  • Mumbai Indians posted 162/6, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 off 36 balls, with contributions from Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, and Corbin Bosch

  • Delhi Capitals lost early wickets and were 52/2 after 8 overs, facing pressure in the chase

Jasprit Bumrah lit up the field on Saturday as Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026 Match 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 163, Nitish Rana tried to steal a single after nudging the ball into the leg side, but a split-second hesitation proved costly. Bumrah reacted instantly, collected the ball cleanly, and fired a perfect throw to the non-striker’s end, sending Rana back for a three-ball duck.

MI had earlier posted 162/6 after batting first. The five-time champions were reduced to 18/2 early on, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the innings with a 53-run partnership.

Yadav’s quick 51 off 36 balls, supported by contributions from Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, and Corbin Bosch, helped MI post a competitive total of 162/6.

Chasing the target, DC lost KL Rahul early and were 52/2 after eight overs, with Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning fielding giving MI an early advantage. Sameer Rizvi’s explosive 90 off 51 balls then turned the game around, keeping the Capitals in the hunt.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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