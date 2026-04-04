DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah’s Stunning Direct Hit Sends Nitish Rana Back For A Duck - Watch

Summary of this article
Jasprit Bumrah produced a stunning direct-hit run-out, sending Nitish Rana back for a duck
Mumbai Indians posted 162/6, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 off 36 balls, with contributions from Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, and Corbin Bosch
Delhi Capitals lost early wickets and were 52/2 after 8 overs, facing pressure in the chase
Jasprit Bumrah lit up the field on Saturday as Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026 Match 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Chasing 163, Nitish Rana tried to steal a single after nudging the ball into the leg side, but a split-second hesitation proved costly. Bumrah reacted instantly, collected the ball cleanly, and fired a perfect throw to the non-striker’s end, sending Rana back for a three-ball duck.
MI had earlier posted 162/6 after batting first. The five-time champions were reduced to 18/2 early on, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt the innings with a 53-run partnership.
Yadav’s quick 51 off 36 balls, supported by contributions from Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, and Corbin Bosch, helped MI post a competitive total of 162/6.
Chasing the target, DC lost KL Rahul early and were 52/2 after eight overs, with Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning fielding giving MI an early advantage. Sameer Rizvi’s explosive 90 off 51 balls then turned the game around, keeping the Capitals in the hunt.