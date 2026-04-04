DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Six-Hitters Club Alongside Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on April 4
Rohit Sharma scores 35 off 26, joins IPL’s elite six-hitters list, and tricks Delhi into wasting a review before being caught by Nitish Rana off Axar Patel
Mumbai Indians reach 92 for 4 by the 13th over, missing skipper Hardik Pandya, with Suryakumar Yadav leading as stand-in captain
Rohit Sharma etched his name into IPL’s elite six-hitters list with a sparkling innings as Mumbai Indians took on Delhi Capitals in Game 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 4.
Opening alongside Ryan Rickelton, Rohit scored 35 runs off 26 balls, including a six that moved him past MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the tally of most sixes against a single IPL opponent.
He now has 51 sixes against Delhi Capitals, trailing only Chris Gayle, who tops the list with 61 against Punjab Kings and 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 38-year-old currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2026.
Rohit also pulled a clever one mid-innings, leaving Delhi Capitals completely tricked. Kuldeep drifted down the leg side, Rohit went for a sweep, and Delhi appealed.
Axar Patel called for a review, but UltraEdge showed no contact, and the on-field decision stood. The review was wasted, and Mumbai Indians retained the momentum.
Axar Patel returned and found the breakthrough, inducing a risky shot from Rohit. A slightly slower, wider delivery tempted him into an inside-out drive, and Nitish Rana held a sharp catch at cover.
Rohit departed for 35 off 26, having smashed five fours and one six, leaving the score at 92 for 4 by the 13th over.
Regular skipper Hardik Pandya is missing the clash due to illness, as confirmed by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav at the toss, leaving Mumbai Indians to rely on Rohit and the rest of the lineup to rebuild the innings.
IPL’s Most Sixes Against An Opponent
Chris Gayle – 61 sixes vs Punjab Kings
Chris Gayle – 54 sixes vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Rohit Sharma – 51 sixes vs Delhi Capitals
MS Dhoni – 50 sixes vs RCB
Virat Kohli – 48 sixes vs CSK
Rohit Sharma – 47 sixes vs KKR