DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Six-Hitters Club Alongside Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)