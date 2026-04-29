MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Use 22 Players From Squad As Search For Winning Combination Continues

With Rohit Sharma sidelined by injury, a struggling Mumbai Indians side has cycled through 22 players in a frantic search for a winning combination to salvage their IPL 2026 season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Hardik Pandya uses 22 players for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians make more changes in their playing XI against SRH

  • They have now used 22 players from their squad in IPL 2026

  • Rohit Sharma is yet to return from injury

The Mumbai Indians find themselves in a precarious position as they head into Match 41 at the Wankhede. With only two wins from seven games, the five-time champions are languishing at 9th in the standings, desperately searching for a spark to revive their IPL 2026 campaign. This instability has forced the management to rotate heavily, utilizing 22 different squad members as they scramble for a winning combination.

The struggle has been compounded by the absence of Rohit Sharma, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against RCB on April 12. At the toss against SRH, captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that the Hitman is still a few games away from full fitness, leaving a massive leadership and tactical void at the top.

In an effort to break the deadlock, MI has experimented with diverse talent. The top order has seen the likes of Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, and Ryan Rickelton attempting to provide explosive starts, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have carried the middle-order burden. The all-rounder slots have been a rotating door for Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner and Corbin Bosch.

The bowling unit has been equally fluid. While Jasprit Bumrah leads the attack, he has been supported by various faces including veterans Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, and the overseas pace of Trent Boult.

Spin duties have shifted between the Afghan mystery of Allah Ghazanfar, the returning Mayank Markande. Rounding out the 22 are names like Sherfane Rutherford, Robin Minz, Danish Malewar, Ashwani Kumar and Mayank Rawat.

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The latest development following the MI vs SRH lineup announcement suggests a all-in tactical shift. With wholesale changes, MI has handed starts to Will Jacks and Robin Minz, while Jacks has been promoted to open alongside Rickelton. This fresh look paid immediate dividends, as the new opening pair raced to a flying start at the Wankhede, signaling that Mumbai's search for the right combination might finally be nearing its end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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