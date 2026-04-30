MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in IPL 2026 Match 41 at Wankhede Stadium, chasing 244 in 18.4 overs. Ryan Rickelton scored 123*, but Travis Head (76) and Heinrich Klaasen (65*) sealed the chase, with Klaasen named Player of the Match

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MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in IPL 2026 Match 41 at Wankhede Stadium, chasing 244 in 18.4 overs

  • Ryan Rickelton smashed an unbeaten 123 to power Mumbai Indians to 243/5

  • Travis Head (76) and Heinrich Klaasen (65*) led the chase, with Klaasen named Player of the Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Mumbai Indians in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on April 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and stormed to a commanding six-wicket victory in a high-scoring encounter.

A blazing start from Travis Head set the tone for Hyderabad’s daunting chase of 244, as he smashed 76 off just 30 balls. Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma added a rapid 45, with the opening pair stitching together a stunning 129-run stand in only 8.4 overs to put Mumbai firmly on the back foot early.

Mumbai Indians briefly clawed back into the contest with quick strikes in the middle overs, as Allah Ghazanfar and Hardik Pandya triggered a mini-collapse.

However, Heinrich Klaasen took control with an unbeaten 65 off 30 balls, stitching together an 80-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy, before Salil Arora provided the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten 30, sealing the chase in just 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Ryan Rickelton had produced a sensational unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, Mumbai Indians’ fastest-ever IPL century, propelling them to a formidable 243/5.

Despite the effort, Hyderabad’s relentless batting firepower proved too strong, as they registered their fifth consecutive win to climb to third on the table, while Mumbai’s struggles at home continued.

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MI Vs SRH Highlights

Heinrich Klaasen Adjudged Player Of The Match

Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 65 off 30 balls and was named Player of the Match for a commanding innings that first steadied the chase and then blew it open, taking control after a brief middle-overs wobble and driving Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory.

Q

Who won the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

A

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Q

Who was the Player of the Match in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 Match 41?

A

Heinrich Klaasen was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 65 off 30 balls, guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win in a high-scoring chase at the Wankhede Stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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