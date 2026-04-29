MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Presence Doubtful As Mumbai Aim To Halt Hyderabad's Winning Run

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 41 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. Five-time champions MI are having a horrid seasons so far and are currently languishing at the 9th position in the points table with four points from 2 wins and five losses in seven games. On the other hand, SRH are currently on a winning spree, having won four consecutive matches and sitting at the fourth spot in the points table with five wins in eight matches. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Apr 2026, 05:52:38 pm IST MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Timings: 7:30 PM IST Standings: MI (9th), SRH (4th)