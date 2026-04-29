MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's Presence Doubtful As Mumbai Aim To Halt Hyderabad's Winning Run

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 41 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. Five-time champions MI are having a horrid seasons so far and are currently languishing at the 9th position in the points table with four points from 2 wins and five losses in seven games. On the other hand, SRH are currently on a winning spree, having won four consecutive matches and sitting at the fourth spot in the points table with five wins in eight matches. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Timings: 7:30 PM IST
Standings: MI (9th), SRH (4th)
MI Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 40 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.