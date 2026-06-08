IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Manav Suthar Marks Red-Ball Debut With Brilliant Six-Wicket Burst

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The 23-year-old left-arm spinner impressed everyone with a six-wicket haul in the first innings of his Test debut for India against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test
Manav Suthar scalps a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan in his Test debut for India. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Manav Suthar scalps a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan in his Test debut for India

  • Suthar registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler on debut

  • The Rajasthan bowler becomes just the second Indian to secure a five-wicket haul on debut in the 21st century

Manav Suthar got off to a dream debut for India in whites as he scalped a six-wicket haul in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner kept the Afghan batters on tenterhooks throughout their first innings and ended it with figures of 22-10-33-6.. It is the third-best figures in a Test debut for India by any bowler after Narendra Hirwani, who picked eight wickets in each innings on his debut against West Indies back in 1988.

Best figures for An Indian Bowler On Test Debut

8/61 - Narendra Hirwani vs WI, Chennai, 1988

8/75 - Narendra Hirwani vs WI, Chennai, 1988

6/33 - Manav Suthar vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

6/55 - Abid Ali vs AUS, Adelaide, 1967

6/103 - Dilip Doshi vs AUS, Chennai, 1979

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG test match here.

He's also the only the second Indian to take a five-wicket haul in this century after Amit Mishra and seventh in total.

List of Indians to Bag a Five-Wicket Haul in Test Debut Innings

Mohammad Nissar – 5/93 vs England (1932)

Related Content
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, left, looks on as India's Manav Suthar takes the catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai off his own bowling on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Manav Suthar claimed three wickets to put Afghanistan on backfoot on Day 2 of India vs Afghanistan one-off Test on Sunday, June 7. - X/BCCI
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Abdul Malik on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Sunday, June 7, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Left-arm spin all-rounder, Manav Suthar makes him debut for India in Tests against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Saturday, June 6. - X/BCCI

Vaman Kumar – 5/64 vs Pakistan (1961)

Abid Ali – 6/55 vs Australia (1967)

Dilip Doshi – 6/103 vs Australia (1979)

Narendra Hirwani – 8/61 vs West Indies (1988)

Amit Mishra – 5/71 vs Australia (2008)

Manav Suthar – 6/33 vs Afghanistan (2026)*

The Rajasthan spinner castled the well-set Rahmat Shah in the 58th over to complete his five-wicket haul and followed it by removing Saleem Safi for a duck to register a six-wicket haul in the first innings of his debut Test match.

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