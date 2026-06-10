From Gujarat To Warwickshire: Manav Suthar Earns Call-Up From The County Side For The Next Two Rounds

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After an impressing performance in the recently concluded India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test, the debutant receives an offer to play for County side Warwickshire

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India's Manav Suthar bowls a delivery on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who starred in India's win against Afghanistan in the recent one-off Test, has signed with English club Warwickshire for the next two rounds of the County Championship.

Warwickshire on Wednesday announced the signing of Suthar on a short-term contract.

It said he will be available for selection for the next two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship, the game against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 12-15 June and the next fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week.

Suthar, a left-arm finger spinning all-rounder, made his Test debut for India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Delhi which ended on Monday, and announced his arrival on the international stage by taking six for 33 in the first innings and 1-29 in the second.

The 23-year-old Suthar has also taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches prior to his Test debut.

“We’re delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears, at a really exciting time for the team. We’ve played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack," Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas said in a statement.

“It shows how highly he’s rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it’s going to be great to have him around the group.” Suthar will be hoping to make an immediate impact, as Warwickshire look to maintain their title push in the County Championship.

Related Content
India's Manav Suthar, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. - AP Photo
India's Manav Suthar, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Manav Suthar scalps a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan in his Test debut for India. - X/BCCI
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, left, looks on as India's Manav Suthar takes the catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai off his own bowling on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

"I’m incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I’m hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title," he said.

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