India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test 2026: Men In Blue Thrash Visitors As Manav Suthar Shines With Six-Wicket Haul

India secured a historic innings-and-300-run win over Afghanistan in their one-off Test clash
Debutant Manav Suthar claimed a seven-wicket match haul, signaling his arrival as a premier spin threat
India's disciplined bowling and sharp tactical traps dismantled the Afghan lineup across two days of play
India’s commanding innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan in their one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Monday, June 08, was highlighted by the standout performance of left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. His dominant display solidified his status as a key figure in India’s spin bowling future.
Following a first-innings collapse for 152—sparked by Manav Suthar’s brilliant 6/33—Afghanistan struggled even more in their second outing. They were skittled for just 112 in 35.5 overs on the third day, securing a historic innings-and-300-run victory for India.
Washington Sundar (4/36) did the star turn in the second innings while Kuldeep Yadav (3/30) also helped himself to some easy pickings.
While India’s latest victory—an innings and 300 runs—surpasses their 2018 win over Afghanistan by 260 runs, the visitors can find a small consolation in having managed to extend this Test match into the third day.
The match belonged to Suthar, a left-arm orthodox spinner from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
With an impressive match haul of 7/62 (6/33 and 1/29), Suthar became the 10th Indian to claim a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. Beyond the statistics, his performance addressed a major question regarding India’s long-term spin depth, specifically identifying a potential successor to Ravindra Jadeja. Throughout the match, Suthar demonstrated the elite traits required for international success, most notably the remarkable consistency of hitting his target areas ball after ball.
Beyond his pinpoint accuracy, Suthar is the complete package. He pairs a challenging bowling speed with significant revolutions on the ball, consistently putting his entire body weight behind every delivery to generate maximum impact.
While India has historically relied on bowlers who thrive primarily on turning tracks, the 23-year-old has proven he can be a match-winner even on placid surfaces, possessing the rare ability to extract both turn and bounce from any pitch.
With Ravichandran Ashwin already retired and Jadeja in the twilight of his Test career, Suthar's emergence couldn't have happened at a better time.
While a tougher challenge awaits him in Sri Lanka against a more formidable batting lineup, Suthar’s performance suggests the Indian team management could begin the transition process, potentially phasing out Ravindra Jadeja by the conclusion of the current World Test Championship cycle.
There isn't not much to write about Afghanistan's batting which lacked skill as well as experience.
Indian spinners benefitted from some atrocious shot selection by the visiting batters throughout the second innings.
After being shot out for 152, they played too many strokes that brought about their downfall in the second innings.
Delhi Capitals recruit Sediqullah Atal, the left-handed opener, fell for 42 just before the tea break. Attempting to hit Washington Sundar against the turn, he offered a straightforward catch to Mohammed Siraj at backward point.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, looking to break free, found himself targeted by a tactical trap; Shubman Gill positioned Mohammed Siraj on the long-on boundary, specifically signaling for Kuldeep Yadav to tempt Gurbaz into playing an aerial shot.
The move paid off immediately as Gurbaz was holed out at long-on.
Rahmat Shah (13), who hit a half-century in the first innings, fell to a similar trap; he attempted to loft Washington Sundar over mid-off but failed to clear Manav Suthar, who was perfectly positioned to take the catch.
It was a pity that barely 500 odd people were present in the stands on Monday morning when the country's newest spin bowling star completed a rare milestone, becoming the 10th Indian to take five wicket-haul on debut.
He was also the seventh spinner to reach the landmark in his maiden Test.
His final first innings figures read 22-10-33-6 which also showed the kind of relentless pressure he put on inexperienced Afghan batters, none of whom looked comfortable while trying to defend him.
(With PTI Inputs)
What was the result of the India vs Afghanistan one-off Test in 2026?
India secured their largest-ever Test victory by winning the match by an innings and 300 runs.
Who was the star performer for India in the one-off Test?
Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the standout performer, claiming a historic six-wicket haul in the first innings and seven wickets in the match.
Why is this victory considered historic for the Indian cricket team?
The win surpassed India's previous record for their largest Test victory by margin of runs, marking the most dominant result in the team's Test history.