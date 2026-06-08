India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test 2026: Men In Blue Thrash Visitors As Manav Suthar Shines With Six-Wicket Haul

With an impressive match haul of 7/62 (6/33 and 1/29), Suthar became the 10th Indian to claim a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. Beyond the statistics, his performance addressed a major question regarding India’s long-term spin depth, specifically identifying a potential successor to Ravindra Jadeja. Throughout the match, Suthar demonstrated the elite traits required for international success, most notably the remarkable consistency of hitting his target areas ball after ball.