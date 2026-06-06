IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: Who's Manav Suthar, The Latest India Debutant In Red-Ball?

That is the role we are looking at anyway," chief selctor Ajit Agarkar said on the selection of Dubey and Suthar. "With the Test team, we can see there is a lot of transition happening at this point. We are looking at options. A couple of players have moved away from Test cricket... We want guys who can contribute with the bat down the order but also have the necessary skill to be a front-line spin or a front-line seam bowler. We think he certainly fits the bill. We are hopeful that when he gets that opportunity, he shows what he can do. We have seen enough over the last couple of years, maybe a little bit more. He seems to have the necessary skill to succeed at this level."