World Cup of Chaos: Ian Wright Tears Into FIFA And Co-Hosts USA For Visa Restrictions And Ticket Revocations

Political interference and visa denials by USA are casting a shadow of chaos over the FIFA World Cup 2026
By barring fans, officials, and referees, the USA is undermining the tournament's integrity and neutrality
The host nation is failing the test of global unity, raising serious doubts about the integrity of this year's event
Is this already the ‘World Cup of Chaos’?
Thus carried an article with this bold header as the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to be mired in controversy. The global showpiece, the biggest ever for a single sporting event, starts in two days, but visa issues expose mismanagement at both organisational and operational levels.
Global participation is at the heart of any such event, but the United States of America, where the majority of the teams are based, and more than 80 per cent of the matches (78/104) will be played, continues to deprive players, fans, officials, and journalists of entry into the country. These stringent and often unpredictable immigration hurdles have led to the denial of entry for various individuals.
The beautiful game is supposed to transcend borders, but the United States is rapidly gaining an unwanted reputation. With the tournament just days away, a mounting list of logistical and political failures has prompted even English legend Ian Wright to publicly question whether the host nation is capable of upholding the spirit of the world’s greatest sporting event.
English football icon Ian Wright sparked significant conversation with a candid social media post, labeling the event a "World Cup of chaos." His frustration reached a boiling point following the denial of entry to Somali referee Omar Artan, who had been selected as one of 52 match officials but was turned away at Miami International Airport despite holding valid documentation.
Wright’s critique extended beyond individual incidents, as he pointed to a systemic pattern where fans, players, officials, and journalists are routinely denied access. He emphasized that the host nation's behavior—compounded by exorbitant ticket prices and transport costs—stands in stark contrast to the expected spirit of the tournament, questioning why there has not been more international outcry compared to the scrutiny applied to previous hosts.
The most recent blow came when the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced that their official fan ticket allocation had been revoked. Despite already selling these tickets to supporters—many of whom had finalized travel plans—the federation was left unable to provide them.
The FFIRI has rightfully criticized this as a political interference in a sporting event, arguing it violates the principle of equality among participating nations. This adds to a pre-existing climate of uncertainty; the Iranian team has been subjected to strict visa conditions, including forced entry and exit on matchdays, and was recently denied entry to the US for 15 administrative officials.
The chaos is not confined to one nation. The tournament’s integrity has been further undermined by immigration hurdles affecting officials. Somali referee Omar Artan, set to become the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup, was denied entry at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa.
US authorities cited “vetting concerns,” leading FIFA to confirm Artan’s removal from the roster. As Wright aptly put it, “Fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs?”
The contrast between the scrutiny directed at previous hosts and the relative silence surrounding these US-based disruptions is glaring. If the goal of the World Cup is to celebrate global unity, the US is failing the test.
By allowing political and non-sporting considerations to dictate who can participate, referee, or even watch, the host is stripping the tournament of its neutrality. If this is “the greatest tournament in the world,” is this really how a host should behave? The world is watching, and right now, the answer is a resounding "no."