Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh aims to leverage home-turf spin against Australia's clinical, adaptable lineup
The match acts as a vital preparatory game for the 2027 Cricket World Cup
Josh Inglis returns as captain, looking to replicate his successful leadership from the Pakistan tour
The cricketing world shifts its focus to a compelling white-ball encounter as Bangladesh prepares to host Australia for the opening match of their 2026 ODI series. This clash marks a significant test for the Tigers, who look to leverage home advantage and a passionate crowd to unsettle one of the most consistent outfits in international cricket.
For Bangladesh, the series is a crucial barometer of their progress in the 50-over format. Their squad has been placing a renewed emphasis on building a competitive total through disciplined middle-order partnerships, a necessity against Australia’s relentless enforcers with both ball and bat.
The tactical battle between Bangladesh and Australia will hinge on whether the visitors can replicate the success they found in their recent tour of Pakistan. In that series, the Australian spin duo of Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann were instrumental in controlling the middle overs, while Nathan Ellis provided vital breakthroughs at the death.
With the bat, Matt Renshaw and emerging talent Ollie Peake proved resilient, anchoring the lineup with composed performances that provided a template for batting in subcontinent conditions.
For Bangladesh, the hosts will look to their own stalwarts to counter this challenge. They enter this series following a hard-fought 2–1 ODI series win against Sri Lanka at home. Throughout those three matches, the Tigers showcased a balanced attack and calculated batting.
Their top run-scorer for that series, Najmul Hossain Shanto, compiled 158 runs at an average of 52.66, providing the stability they desperately need against high-quality pace. In the bowling department, the spin-heavy reliance proved successful, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz finishing as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 7 scalps, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.42.
Taskin Ahmed complimented the spin threat perfectly, utilizing his pace variations to clean up the tail, claiming 6 wickets himself.
Adding to the leadership dynamic, Josh Inglis will once again take the reins to lead the Australian side, having successfully managed the squad during their recent tour of Pakistan. His reappointment for this series in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins signals the selectors' confidence in his steady hand.
While Australia bring the momentum of their successful tactical display in Pakistan, Bangladesh’s recent ability to utilize home conditions effectively—as demonstrated in their win over Sri Lanka—sets the stage for a compelling opener. The contest will essentially be a battle between Australia’s proven spin-pivot model and Bangladesh’s disciplined home-field execution.
Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played?
The Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
When will the Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played?
The Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on June 09, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match?
The Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.