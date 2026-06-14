Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Bartlett Sends Sarkar Back In First Over | BAN 13/1 (4)

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as the Bangla Tigers take on the Kangaroos in the third One Day International of the series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday, June 14

V
Vikas Patwal
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Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI
Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 3rd ODI in Dhaka on Sunday, June 14. X/Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI of the series between Bangladesh and Australia at Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday, June 14. With the Bangla Tigers winning the first two matches, this match doesn't hold much bearing on the outcome of the series, but it would be a matter of pride for a decorated team like Australia to not get whitewashed by Bangladesh for the first time in their ODI history. The Aussies are expected to come all guns blazing in the final ODI encounter and would be hoping to end the series with a solid win. On the other hand, the hosts have a brilliant chance to script history by whitewashing the Aussies in ODIs and make a mark for themselves in world cricket.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: 10 Over Done

10 overs are done and while Bangladesh managed to maintain a healthy run-rate of over five runs per over but lost two wickets in doing so. Tanzid Hasan was the last batter to depart, who fell off the bowling of Matt Renshaw for 19. Bangladesh need a big partnership from two of their most solid batters - Najmul Hasan Shanto and Litton Das to build a strong base for a big first innings score.

BAN 53/2 (10)

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: 1st Wicket Down

Bangladesh lose their first wicket and it's Soumya Sarkar, who was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett in the first over. Sarkar goes for an expansive drive and the ball took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto joins Tanzid Shamim at the crease.

BAN 13/1 (4)

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third ODI.

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Greetings

Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Australia at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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