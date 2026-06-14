Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Bartlett Sends Sarkar Back In First Over | BAN 13/1 (4)

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: 10 Over Done
10 overs are done and while Bangladesh managed to maintain a healthy run-rate of over five runs per over but lost two wickets in doing so. Tanzid Hasan was the last batter to depart, who fell off the bowling of Matt Renshaw for 19. Bangladesh need a big partnership from two of their most solid batters - Najmul Hasan Shanto and Litton Das to build a strong base for a big first innings score.
BAN 53/2 (10)
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: 1st Wicket Down
Bangladesh lose their first wicket and it's Soumya Sarkar, who was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett in the first over. Sarkar goes for an expansive drive and the ball took the inside edge and crashed into the stumps. Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto joins Tanzid Shamim at the crease.
BAN 13/1 (4)
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w/c), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third ODI.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Australia at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.