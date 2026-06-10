Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score, International Friendly 2026: IRQ Aim To Settle Combo For World Cup

Iraq players celebrate their first goal against Spain during an international friendly soccer match in A Coruna, Spain. AP Photo

Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IRQ vs VEN exhibition match at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on June 10, Wednesday. Iraq, managed by Spanish tactician Jesús Casas, enters the encounter banking on a compact, counter-attacking philosophy. The Lions of Mesopotamia look to playmaker Ali Jasim to dictate the transition, while the experienced Aymen Hussein spearheads the attack, tasked with exploiting any lapses in the opposition's defensive line. Casas’s side is known for their tactical discipline and will aim to stifle the opponent's creative flow through the persistent midfield work of Amir Al-Ammari. Venezuela, led by head coach Fernando Batista, arrives with a confident, high-pressing approach. The Vinotinto rely heavily on the technical brilliance of captain Tomás Rincón, who anchors the midfield, and the clinical finishing of forward Salomón Rondón. Batista has placed significant emphasis on utilizing the pace of winger Yeferson Soteldo to stretch the pitch. This tactical chess match promises to be intense as both teams fight for crucial points in their pursuit of the knockout rounds. Follow play-by-play updates of the Iraq Vs Venezuela match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jun 2026, 06:23:04 am IST Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score, International Friendly: Approaching KO Players from both sides are out on the pitch at SeatGeek Stadium, going through their warm‑up ahead of kick-off.

10 Jun 2026, 06:05:38 am IST Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs Venezuela: J. Contreras; N. Ferraresi, J. Aramburu, T. Quintero; G. Mendoza, C. Cáseres, J. Ramírez, T. Segovia; L. Balbo, D. Pereira, E. Echenique. Iraq’s: Jalal Hassan; Rebin Sulaka, Hussein Ali, Manaf Younis; Ahmed Maknzi, Aimar Sher, Kevin Yakob, Ahmed Qasim; Ibrahim Bayesh, Aymen Hussein, Ali Al Hamadi.

10 Jun 2026, 05:57:36 am IST Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score, International Friendly: Iraq In FIFA World Cup 2026 Iraq is participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a historic return to the global stage after a 40-year absence. The "Lions of Mesopotamia" previously qualified for the tournament only once before, in 1986, when the event was also hosted in Mexico. During that debut appearance, the team faced a challenging group stage and exited the competition after losing all three of their matches against Paraguay, Belgium, and Mexico. Ahmed Radhi famously scored Iraq's lone goal in that tournament during a 2–1 loss to Belgium, a moment that remains etched in the nation's footballing history. The road to the 2026 tournament was defined by resilience, culminating in a dramatic qualification secured through the FIFA Play-Off Tournament in Monterrey, Mexico. Iraq clinched their spot with a 2–1 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a hard-fought match that sparked national celebrations. Under the guidance of head coach Graham Arnold, who brings significant World Cup experience to the dugout, the squad has been preparing to prove their growth on the international stage. The team features a blend of experience and emerging talent, including key players like captain and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, playmaker Zidane Iqbal, and top striker Aymen Hussein, who was instrumental in the qualifying campaign. For their 2026 campaign, Iraq has been drawn into a competitive group alongside France, Senegal, and Norway. Entering the tournament with a squad determined to move beyond their previous group-stage exits, the team is focusing on a tactical approach built on defensive discipline and set-piece efficiency. Their opening match against Norway is viewed as a pivotal moment for the side as they aim to establish their presence among the world's elite and potentially secure the nation's first-ever points at a FIFA World Cup.

10 Jun 2026, 05:37:05 am IST Iraq Vs Venezuela Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 (Local) / Wednesday, June 10, 2026 (IST) Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois, USA Kick-Off Time: 8:00 PM CT (June 9) / 6:30 AM IST (June 10) Iraq: As they prepare for their historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Lions of Mesopotamia are using this match as a critical final rehearsal. Guided by head coach Jesus Casas, the team enters the game in strong form, buoyed by a highly credible 1–1 draw against Spain in their previous outing. With a challenging World Cup group stage awaiting them—featuring France, Norway, and Senegal—Casas is expected to utilize this friendly to experiment with squad rotation, giving key players like Ayman Hussein and Zidane Iqbal significant minutes to sharpen their tactical discipline and transition speed. Venezuela: Having missed out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, La Vinotinto is currently engaged in a comprehensive tactical overhaul under coach Fernando Batista. The team is viewing this tour of the United States as a vital opportunity to integrate younger talent and build chemistry against high-level opponents who are currently match-ready for the upcoming global tournament. Following a narrow 1–2 loss to Turkey, Venezuela is focused on stabilizing their defensive cohesion and finding more consistency in their attacking transitions as they look toward future international cycles.