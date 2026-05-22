SRH Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today’s Indian Premier League Match

SRH face RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday in IPL 2026 Match 67
Both teams are already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs, but a top-two finish is on the line
Find out match facts and information for the SRH vs RCB fixture
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday. Although both sides have already secured qualification for the playoffs, there is a big prize on the line: a top-two finish, which provides a safety net in the knockouts.
RCB are flying at the moment, sitting at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with three back-to-back wins to their name. The defending champions have the best net run rate in the league, and anything short of a massive win for SRH will guarantee them a place in the top two.
For SRH, tonight’s match is a chance to complete a brilliant turnaround of their season. The Sunrisers made a less-than-convincing start to their campaign, but have roared back in style under Pat Cummins, trailing the league leaders by just two points. Only a win against RCB will guarantee SRH a place in the top two.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|+0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|+0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Pat Cummins (SRH), Rajat Patidar (RCB)
On-field Umpires: J Madanagopal, Amit Rana
Third Umpire: Keyur Kelkar
Current Standings: SRH – 3rd, RCB – 1st
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 27
SRH Wins: 14
RCB Wins: 12
No Result: 1
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy.