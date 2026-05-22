SRH Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today’s Indian Premier League Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Get all the information you need ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

SRH vs RCB match facts IPL 2026 all you need to know about Indian Premier League Match 67
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins, second left, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings’ and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • SRH face RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday in IPL 2026 Match 67

  • Both teams are already qualified for IPL 2026 playoffs, but a top-two finish is on the line

  • Find out match facts and information for the SRH vs RCB fixture

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday. Although both sides have already secured qualification for the playoffs, there is a big prize on the line: a top-two finish, which provides a safety net in the knockouts.

RCB are flying at the moment, sitting at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with three back-to-back wins to their name. The defending champions have the best net run rate in the league, and anything short of a massive win for SRH will guarantee them a place in the top two.

For SRH, tonight’s match is a chance to complete a brilliant turnaround of their season. The Sunrisers made a less-than-convincing start to their campaign, but have roared back in style under Pat Cummins, trailing the league leaders by just two points. Only a win against RCB will guarantee SRH a place in the top two.

IPL 2026 Points Table

PosTeamPldWinLossNRNRRPts
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940+1.06518
2Gujarat Titans14950+0.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad13850+0.35016
4Rajasthan Royals13760+0.08314
5Punjab Kings13661+0.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661+0.01113
7Chennai Super Kings14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants13490-0.7028

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Captains: Pat Cummins (SRH), Rajat Patidar (RCB)

  • On-field Umpires: J Madanagopal, Amit Rana

  • Third Umpire: Keyur Kelkar

  • Current Standings: SRH – 3rd, RCB – 1st

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad arranges the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 27

  • SRH Wins: 14

  • RCB Wins: 12

  • No Result: 1

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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