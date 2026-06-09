India Slams Pakistan Over Deadly Crackdown On Protesters In PoK

India sharply criticized Pakistan over the reported killing of more than 27 protesters and injuries to several others during security-force crackdowns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Protests escalated over political and economic grievances, leading to violent clashes across multiple areas.
The unrest has drawn international concern, with calls for accountability and scrutiny of Pakistan’s handling of dissent in the region.
India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over what it described as a brutal crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following reports that more than two dozen people were killed and several others injured during clashes between demonstrators and security forces across the region.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused Islamabad of attempting to suppress public dissent through force while diverting attention from what it called Pakistan’s internal governance failures.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported violence reflected Pakistan’s continuing inability to address the concerns of people living in territories under its control.
The criticism came amid escalating unrest in PoK, where protests intensified after authorities moved against supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a group that has been campaigning on political and economic issues. Clashes in several areas, including Rawalakot, resulted in multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries, according to local officials and media reports. Security personnel and protesters were among those hurt during the violence.
Reports indicate that tensions had been building for weeks following arrests of activists, restrictions on public gatherings, and disagreements over political representation and governance in the region. Authorities reportedly imposed strict security measures ahead of planned demonstrations, leading to confrontations that quickly turned deadly.
The developments have also drawn international attention. Members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged protests outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom, while a group of British lawmakers expressed concern over alleged human rights violations, reports of arrests, and communication restrictions in the region.
India has repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of residents in PoK and called for accountability over the latest incidents. Islamabad, however, has maintained that security forces acted to preserve law and order amid violent protests.
The violence has further heightened tensions surrounding the disputed Himalayan region, with observers warning that continued unrest could deepen political instability and intensify scrutiny of Pakistan’s handling of dissent in PoK.