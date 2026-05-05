IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt returned to England for scans on a finger injury, while Jasprit Bumrah was plagued with no-ball trouble at the Wankhede. Here are the major talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Indian Premier League 2026 Dispatch May 4 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Love MS Dhoni Update DC Vs CSK
Rohit Sharma walks back after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma hit 44-ball 84 upon comeback from hamstring injury

  • Rishabh Pant sought "good luck" after Lucknow Super Giants' sixth straight loss

  • India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar dedicated a digital scoreboard to Jamaica

The longer Rohit Sharma's injury-induced absence grew, the more despondent Mumbai Indians' (MI) supporters seemed to be getting. When the city's favourite son finally returned, the love was there for all to see at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4, 2026).

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Highlights

Rohit gave his fans all the more reason for cheer, as he constructed a superlative 44-ball 84 that helped Mumbai snap a three-game losing streak and keep their hopes of playoffs qualification in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 alive. The equation still is highly improbable, but with the 39-year-old in their midst, MI would perhaps continue to believe.

With that, here are some of the other big IPL 2026 talking points in the last 24 hours.

'Above My Pay Grade'

While Rohit made a glorious comeback from injury, the wait for MS Dhoni's first appearance prolonged. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons on Monday confirmed at the match-eve press conference that Dhoni has not travelled for the away game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi, though he is "steadily improving" from a calf injury.

"Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He's not with us (in Delhi), but steadily improving. He'll be ready when he's ready, and he knows when he's ready to play," was all Simons had to say on the team talisman.

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Photo Of The Day

Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photo: AP
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That Jasprit Bumrah has been off-colour so far in IPL 2026 is known to all. But there were further worrying signs for the India bowling spearhead on Monday, as he sent down three front-foot no-balls in MI's encounter with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Two of them came off back-to-back balls, in the 14th over. The first of those deprived Bumrah of a wicket as Himmat Singh's caught-behind was nullified with the seamer overstepping.

Phil Salt Flies Back To England For Scans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has returned to England for scans on a finger injury sustained in April. The injury has kept Salt out of RCB's last three matches, with compatriot Jacob Bethell stepping in at the top of the order.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the England and Wales Cricket Board requested further assessment after Salt picked up a finger injury during a league game earlier in the season. The timing couldn’t be more delicate, with the tournament entering its decisive phase and RCB aiming to maintain their momentum near the top of the table.

Up Next...

After a bottom-of-table clash between MI and LSG in Mumbai, the IPL caravan moves to Delhi on Tuesday for the face-off of two more teams that are yet to hit peak form: DC and CSK. Both sides have eight points from nine games and can scarcely afford any more slip-ups, if they are to advance to the playoffs.

The good news for the Capitals is that Lungi Ngidi, who had suffered a scary head injury on April 25 and had to be rushed to hospital, has regained fitness and is available for selection. Opener Pathum Nissanka has found his range for the hosts alongside the ever-consistent KL Rahul, while fast bowler Mitchell Starc has provided the much-needed bite to the bowling attack.

As for the Super Kings, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has found a way to get back amongst the runs and goes into the DC game at the back of consecutive half-centuries. The visitors would also be encouraged by their win over DC in Chepauk earlier, and would carry the confidence of that performance in the return leg.

Quote Of The Day

Another day, another Lucknow loss. A sixth consecutive defeat for Rishabh Pant and Co officially extinguished their playoffs hopes, and also amplified the questions being raised around the team and its cohesion.

Asked by commentator Simon Doull about what more the Super Giants needed to do to win, Pant ruefully put it down to luck at the post-match presentation. He said, in his trademark easy-going way, "We need some good luck, man. That's the only thing I'm going to say."

What would bring them that luck, Doull counter-questioned in a light vein. "I think a lot of blessing will help. And it's going to take some more effort from us, for sure," Pant responded.

Elsewhere...

Having led Peshawar Zalmi to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title and also equalling the record for the most runs in a single PSL edition (588 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 145.90), Babar Azam has reiterated his desire to play all three formats of the game.

In his post-victory press conference, Babar interrupted a reporter who was asking him if he would focus on specific formats. "Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga (Don’t worry, I will play all three formats)," the star batter said.

Meanwhile, even as Indo-Pakistan cricket relations remained at an all-time low, external affairs minister S Jaishankar dedicated a digital scoreboard to Jamaica, stating that cricket serves as a bridge between the nations.

Speaking at the unveiling of the scoreboard at Sabina Park in the Jamaican capital Kingston, Jaishankar said the relationship between the two countries is “written in runs, respect and friendship”. Calling the scoreboard a symbol of solidarity, Jaishankar expressed hope that it would witness many memorable innings, including those reflecting the growing friendship between India and Jamaica.

Q

Who won the MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 match?

A

Mumbai Indians won match 47 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Q

Who was named Player of the Match in the MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 match?

A

Ryan Rickelton was named Player of the Match in the MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 match for his 32-ball 83 and two catches.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 47 of IPL 2026?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after match 47 of IPL 2026 with 17 wickets, while Abhishek Sharma holds the Orange Cap with 440 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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