MI Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 47 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants: preview, toss update, team news, impact substitutes and more

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MI Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium - Check Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, right, and Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

  • No Hardik Pandya for MI; Rohit Sharma makes comeback from hamstring injury

  • Josh Inglis makes debut for Super Giants

Mumbai Indians (MI) welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4).

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Live Score

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update

With Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma finally made a comeback from his hamstring injury layoff for Mumbai, while Josh Inglis made his debut for the Super Giants.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

It is a battle of the laggards as the bottom two teams collide to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. With four points apiece, each game is a do-or-die one for Mumbai as well as Lucknow, and whoever loses tonight would virtually be knocked out of contention.

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