MI Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium - Check Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, right, and Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, right, and Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil