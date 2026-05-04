MI Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants
No Hardik Pandya for MI; Rohit Sharma makes comeback from hamstring injury
Josh Inglis makes debut for Super Giants
Mumbai Indians (MI) welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4).
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
With Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma finally made a comeback from his hamstring injury layoff for Mumbai, while Josh Inglis made his debut for the Super Giants.
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult
LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad
It is a battle of the laggards as the bottom two teams collide to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. With four points apiece, each game is a do-or-die one for Mumbai as well as Lucknow, and whoever loses tonight would virtually be knocked out of contention.