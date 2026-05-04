Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner cruised past Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open to win the tournament for the first time and become the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1000 events. Sinner beat the third-ranked Zverev 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday for his 23rd straight win. He had already won Master 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells this year, and in Paris last year. Zverev lost to Sinner in the semifinals of each of those tournaments. He won in Madrid in 2018 and 2021, and was runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in 2022.

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Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the trophy after winning the men's singles tennis final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, pours sparkling wine over the head of Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the end of the men's singles tennis final match against at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open tennis tournament: Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, poses for photographers after winning the men's singles tennis final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open tennis tournament: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, is flanked by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after winning the men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open 2026 Final: Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, greets Alexander Zverev, of Germany, after winning the men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Madrid Open 2026 Final: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, serves the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Tennis Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, gestures during the men's singles tennis final match against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Tennis Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain,. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during their men's singles tennis final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's singles tennis final match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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