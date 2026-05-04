MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check

Pooran racked up a whirlwind 94-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh (44 off 25 balls) off just 34 deliveries. With Lucknow debutant Josh Inglis hitting a five-ball 13 earlier, Pooran and Marsh took the franchise score to three figures in just 6.5 overs. It was the fastest team hundred for LSG ever, bettering the one they reached in 7.3 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.