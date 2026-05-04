MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check

Nicholas Pooran finished with a 21-ball 63, smacking eight sixes and one four along the way for for Lucknow Super Giants. It was his first half-century in 18 T20 innings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

  • Nicholas Pooran smashed 16-ball fifty for LSG

  • Pooran racked up 94-run partnership off 34 balls with Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran returned to form in roaring fashion, bludgeoning a 16-ball fifty for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4).

ALSO READ: MI Vs LSG Live Score

Pooran finished with a 21-ball 63, smacking eight sixes and one four along the way. It was his first half-century in 18 T20 innings, underlining the importance of the knock for his team as well as the West Indies southpaw.

Pooran racked up a whirlwind 94-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh (44 off 25 balls) off just 34 deliveries. With Lucknow debutant Josh Inglis hitting a five-ball 13 earlier, Pooran and Marsh took the franchise score to three figures in just 6.5 overs. It was the fastest team hundred for LSG ever, bettering the one they reached in 7.3 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

The 16-ball fifty was LSG's second fastest, with the quickest one also struck by Pooran (against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023). He has now smashed five fifties in under 20 balls: a tally second only to Abhishek Sharma (six).

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, right, and Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. - PTI/Kunal Patil
MI Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium - Check Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - AP Photo
MI Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, left, and Rovman Powell celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in a super over, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
LSG Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 38
Related Content

Earlier, with Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma finally made a comeback from his hamstring injury layoff for Mumbai, while Josh Inglis made his debut for the Super Giants.

Apart from Rohit's addition, Corbin Bosch came in place of Trent Boult for Mumbai. As for LSG, Akshat Raghuwanshi replaced Mukul Choudhary.

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Rips Into Avesh | Mumbai 71/0 (6)

  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check

  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

  4. DC Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 48

  5. Phil Salt Injury Update: RCB Opener Flies To England Before IPL 2026 Playoffs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Of Perception and Exit Polls in Bengal

  3. Day In Pics: May 03, 2026

  4. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  5. Vote Counting Underway for Assembly Bypolls Across Five States

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Derided We Fell On Iran

  2. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Iran Proposes Phased De-escalation Plan as Trump Remains Unconvinced

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Storms Past $233M, Beats Rivals Fast

  3. TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

  4. Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

  5. India’s Medical Tourism Market May Nearly Double By 2030, Says Government

  6. Cancer Caregivers Battle Silent Crisis Of Stress, Burnout And Financial Strain, Study Finds

  7. Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 60 crore

  8. Shah Rukh Khan On Sunil Narine’s 200 IPL Wickets: ‘Magician, Family To Us’