MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians won toss, elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran smashed 16-ball fifty for LSG
Pooran racked up 94-run partnership off 34 balls with Mitchell Marsh
Nicholas Pooran returned to form in roaring fashion, bludgeoning a 16-ball fifty for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May 4).
Pooran finished with a 21-ball 63, smacking eight sixes and one four along the way. It was his first half-century in 18 T20 innings, underlining the importance of the knock for his team as well as the West Indies southpaw.
Pooran racked up a whirlwind 94-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh (44 off 25 balls) off just 34 deliveries. With Lucknow debutant Josh Inglis hitting a five-ball 13 earlier, Pooran and Marsh took the franchise score to three figures in just 6.5 overs. It was the fastest team hundred for LSG ever, bettering the one they reached in 7.3 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.
The 16-ball fifty was LSG's second fastest, with the quickest one also struck by Pooran (against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023). He has now smashed five fifties in under 20 balls: a tally second only to Abhishek Sharma (six).
Earlier, with Hardik Pandya unwell, Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the coin toss for MI in his absence. Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma finally made a comeback from his hamstring injury layoff for Mumbai, while Josh Inglis made his debut for the Super Giants.
Apart from Rohit's addition, Corbin Bosch came in place of Trent Boult for Mumbai. As for LSG, Akshat Raghuwanshi replaced Mukul Choudhary.
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
MI Impact subs list: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult
LSG Impact subs list: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad