Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

Party workers across the country burst into celebrations as the Bharatiya Janata Party wrested Assam once again and surged ahead towards a historic high in West Bengal for the first time. Plus, the NDA returned to power in Puducherry as well. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters to deliver a victory speech, as is the custom after assembly election results. 

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Assembly Polls: PM Modi at BJP headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters to celebrate the party's performance in Assembly elections across four states and one union territory, in New Delhi. Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
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PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headqurters as the party leads during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results across four states and one Union Territory (UT), in New Delhi. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
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PM Modi at BJP headquarters
Narendra modi congratulates party workers in Delhi | Photo: Suresh Pandey/Outlook
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BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results
BJP workers celebrate as the party takes lead during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results | Photo: Sandiapn Chatterjee/Outlook
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BJP takes lead early trends
BJP West Bengal celebrating at kolkata | Photo: Sandiapn Chatterjee/Outlook
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TMC trails in 2026
BJP supporters are offering salutations to the central forces, saying they did a very good job in this election. | Photo: Sandiapn Chatterjee/Outlook
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Assam Election Results 2026
BJP West Bengal celebrating at Kolkata | Photo: Sandiapn Chatterjee/Outlook
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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
BJP supporters celebrate in BJP Delhi office | Photo: Suresh Pandey/Outlook
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BJP Majority Mark 2026
BJP supporters celebrate in BJP Delhi office. | Photo: Suresh Pandey/Outlook
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WB Election Results Live
BJP supporters celebrate in BJP Delhi office. | Photo: Suresh Pandey/Outlook
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BJP Workers Celebrate Today
BJP supporters with cutouts and slogans celebrate in Delhi. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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BJP leading in West Bengal 2026
BJP supporters celebrate in BJP Delhi office. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Assembly Election Results 2026
BJP supporters celebrate in BJP Delhi office. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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