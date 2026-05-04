Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam
Party workers across the country burst into celebrations as the Bharatiya Janata Party wrested Assam once again and surged ahead towards a historic high in West Bengal for the first time. Plus, the NDA returned to power in Puducherry as well. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the party headquarters to deliver a victory speech, as is the custom after assembly election results.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE