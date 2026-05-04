Of Perception and Exit Polls in Bengal

Perception politics is shaping the Bengal elections, with the Left leveraging incidents like the R.G. Kar case and anti-incumbency sentiment to build a strong narrative against the TMC.

This approach risks backfiring, echoing AAP’s trajectory.

It may inadvertently aid the BJP by amplifying public discontent without presenting a credible alternative.

In politics, perception often eclipses objective reality. It is the process by which individuals internalise political stimuli to construct their own reality, and it has become a powerful instrument for managing behaviour and shaping media narratives. In India, parties have increasingly relied on perception to influence voter behaviour, controlling the narrative and building emotional branding to secure support. The ongoing Bengal elections provide a telling example: the Left- particularly those who are still nursing the old wounds of their electoral loss in 2011 and are desperate for a political survival in the state, has used perception strategically, shaping its campaigns to resonate with public sentiment and frame the contest in terms that strengthen its appeal. The Left’s apparently astute handling of the heinous R.G. Kar rape-murder incident in August 2024 illustrates how perception can be remoulded into political capital.

Besides upholding the movements against the crime as a broader struggle for justice, protection against sexual violence and a valid form of collective action against government inefficiency in stalling crimes against women, the Left also tapped into the growing disillusionment and fatigue after fifteen years of TMC rule. This approach not only resonated with the public mood but also sharpened the anti-incumbency narrative. This framing allowed them to transform a localised grievance into a wider narrative of resistance, positioning themselves as defenders of civic rights while simultaneously undermining the ruling party’s credibility. By casting the episode as evidence of a broader crisis in women’s safety, the Left constructed a narrative that inflicted lasting damage on the image of a city long regarded as one of the safest for women in India (For the fourth consecutive year the NCRB report of 2023 ranked Kolkata as one of the safest cities), especially when compared to many northern cities. The irony is striking: Bengal has traditionally been a state where women enjoy a level of freedom and security that allows them to participate in public life even late at night. Yet, instead of channelling the tragedy into a constructive debate on strengthening protections and demanding justice for the victim, the Left intellectuals and their networks politicised the issue to its maximum potential. In effect, the Left set the stage for a shift in discourse that the BJP was quick to seize, gaining the narrative momentum it had long been searching for ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. If the exit polls predicting a BJP victory or significant gains in West Bengal prove accurate, much of the onus will rest with the Left.